Emotional day as curtain comes down on successful exhibition

Descendents of the men featured in Sean Keating's Paintings 'Men of the South' and 'An IRA Column 1921' pictured at the Crawford Gallery shortly after the Exhibition opened in July. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald

Historian Maurice O' Keeffe of Irish Life and Lore with Michael Waldron, Assistant Curator of the Crawford Gallery, speaking at a presentation on the history of Seán Keating's IRA Column and Men of the South Paintings during Heritage Week.

James Browne, Dublin, pictured beside his Grandfather Dan Browne (on the right of the Painting 'An IRA Column 1921'). James is holding the Diary that Dan kept documenting his daily activities during 1922. Dan was a native of Meelin.

Sunday September 25 was a busy and emotional day at the Crawford Art Gallery in Cork as the very successful exhibition ‘As They Must Have Been’ closed. This centenary exhibition was in celebration of three of Sean Keating’s iconic paintings; An IRA Column 1921, Men of the South and a portrait Sean Moylan.

These were painted during the Truce of 1921/22 and it is believed that this is the first time that the three paintings have been together in 98 years.

As the portrait of Sean Moylan is in a private collection, this exhibition afforded those interested an opportunity to view it, many for the first time, and it did not disappoint.

The artwork that generated the greatest excitement in the exhibition was Keating’s ‘An IRA Column 1921’. The inclusion and placement of other works of art by Curator, Dr. Michael Waldron, was informed and inspiring. The placement of a bust of Countess Markievicz facing An IRA Column 1921 was genius as this was reminiscent of her addressing the self same Volunteers on her visit to Kiskeam in 1919.

She had evaded arrest in Newmarket the day before by swopping clothes with Madge Barry and making good her escape. She was arrested some time later and sentenced to four months in Cork Jail for this insolence.

The inclusion of a portrait of Terence MacSwiney at the entrance to the exhibition brings to mind the great friendship and mutual respect garnered between Moylan and himself in organising the fledgling Volunteer movement and election campaigns. Both Moylan and MacSwiney were in attendance at the first meeting held in Cork for this purpose. Also at that meeting was Seán O’Hegarty, (commander Cork No1 brigade). Dr. Michael Waldron thoughtfully included a bust of O’ Hegarty in the exhibition.

The inclusion of John Lavery’s ‘Blessing of the Colours’ which shows an Irish Volunteer kneeling, head bowed while holding the Irish tricolour as it was blessed by the Archbishop of Armagh, moved many to tears and did another painting by the same artist of Muriel MacSweaney as a widow.

The opening of the exhibition in July was memorable for more than the priceless works of art on display as the Kiskeam Brass Band were on hand with a street performance before processing to the exhibition area. The original Kiskeam Brass Band attended every election rally, anti conscription rally and feiseanna all over Duhallow, accompanying the brave men as depicted by Keating and many others. To honour the men of 1916, a new Kiskeam Brass Band was formed and they have gone from strength to strength. Their performance at The Crawford may be viewed on Youtube and the number of views is extraordinary while Katherine Walsh’s An Chúilfhionn on violin was truly memorable.

For Heritage week, the Crawford held a presentation on the genesis of Keating’s IRA Column and Men of the South. An all ticket affair, the presentation was by Maurice O’ Keeffe of Irish Life and Lore and Curator Dr. Michael Waldron. It was a packed house and many were disappointed as space was limited to 100 ticket holders.

During it’s eight week run, the exhibition was visited by so many people, from Duhallow, Cork and internationally. One such international visitor was Elizabeth Nunn from Australia. Elizabeth is a great great granddaughter of Edward Walsh, poet, folklorist, songwriter, and native of Duhallow. She was accompanied to the exhibition by Maureen Phibbs (publisher of Irish Roots magazine). Maureen is a Hickey from Cullen and was personally known to Roger Kiely in her youth.

At the closing of the exhibition, curator Dr. Michael Waldon said it was a most successful event but very different in that it brought together not alone a collection of priceless art, but it brought to the fore the personalities of the people depicted in the paintings through the attendance of their families, the stories told, together with the music of their time, which indeed has become as iconic as themselves.