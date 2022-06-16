Election rival lauds President's leadership on housing issue

Liadh Ní Riada, who stood against President Higgins in the 2018 Presidential Election and is the SF standard bearer in Cork North West, praised Mr Higgins for his speech and said it had shown leadership and given a voice to the vulnerable.

President Michael D. Higgins highlighted derelict and abandoned buildings in half empty villages up and down the country as part of a national housing 'disaster'.

AS he commented on what he described as Ireland’s housing disaster this week, President Michael D. Higgins linked it to derelict and abandoned properties and challenged county managers throughout the country to refurbish these buildings to house those who needed homes.



President Higgins was speaking in County Kildare at the opening of a former residential home which had been refurbished and transformed into the Tiglin Centre for Homeless Youth.



“Let all the county managers and directors of services all over the country have a good long look at what is happening in Wicklow and Kildare and ask themselves the question before their next monthly meeting: why aren’t we doing something similar? What is stopping us?” he asked.



While some in Government circles have been critical of the President’s speech, his Sinn Féin rival in the Presidential election and Cork North West General Election candidate, Liadh Ní Riada, welcomed his remarks.



“It is only right that the Uachtarán can use his office and position to highlight the crisis we are in,” said Ms Ní Riada.

She added that the President had shown great leadership to use his office effectively to give a voice to the most vulnerable in our society.

"Homelessness has increased, rents has increased, house pricing has increased,” said Ms. Ní Riada.

“The current government need to act now and start implementingpolicies that will deliver affordable homes that the people need.”