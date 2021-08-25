Eight Degrees brewery scoops ‘Best in Ireland’ beer awards

Scott Baigent and Cam Wallace, founders of the multi-award winning Eight Degrees brewery in Mitchelstown.

BACK in 2010, Kiwi Scott Baigent and Aussie Cam Wallace were enjoying a quiet pint together when they began to question why there were not more local craft beers in Ireland.

One thing led to another, and in order to address this glaring deficit, the duo established their own microbrewery in Mitchelstown at the foot of the Galtee Mountains, located eight degrees west longitude – which is how it got its name.

More than a decade later, Eight Degrees Brewing is one of the most recognisable names on the Irish drinks market, with a stable of multi award-winning regular and seasonal craft beers.

This week, it emerged that Eight Degrees has added to its bulging trophy cabinet after scooping no less than four ‘Best in Ireland’ accolades in the prestigious 2021 Word Beer Awards.

Their Seisiún IPA won gold in the Session category, and their Sunburnt Irish red ale scooped top spot in the Amber category and will now go head to head against beers from across the globe to challenge for the ‘World’s Best’ crown in their respective categories.

The winners of the global awards will be unveiled on Thursday, September 9.

As if that were not enough of an achievement, the brewery’s Devils Ladder Belgian-style Tripel and Full Irish IPA took silver in the Silver Wood Aged and English-Style IPA categories respectively.

Eight Degrees head brewer Daniel O’Shea praised the dedication of staff at the brewery for their commitment to helping create world-class craft beer.

“We are extremely proud of the hard work and consistency displayed by all the team to earn these. To be recognised for the core beer range is extremely satisfying and demonstrates the incredibly hard work all the team put towards making quality beers on a daily basis,” said Daniel.

Head cellar-man Derek Neville said the awards were a “real testament” to the attention to detail that goes into creating their range of beers.

“We are also particularly delighted to receive silver for the Devil’s Ladder.

“This one-off special was the culmination of our Munro series and a beer which weaved many different threads together to become the quality product it is today,” he added.