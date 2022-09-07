Eibhlín takes up role as Gaeltacht Mhúscraí language planning officer

Gaeltacht Mhúscraí benefits from the Language Planner Scheme which sees the area receive a €100,000 annual grant for the promotion of spoken Irish for seven years.

IRISH language teacher and guide Eibhlín Ní Lionáird has been appointed to take up the position of Oifigeach Pleanála Teanga in Gaeltacht Mhúscraí, filling the vacancy left by the departure of Liadh Ni Riada, the director of Ionad Cultútha Baile Mhúirne, earlier this year.

Ms. Ni Lionáird has been teaching Irish to adults in the locality as well as taking people of tours of local landmarks such as Réilig Ghobnatan for several years.

A native of Gort na Scáirte in Múscraí, Eibhlin took up her role in Comharchumann Forbartha Mhúscraí this week and, in a statement, said she was very excited with the opportunities of her new position.

“I am excited to start implementing the plan for the Múscraí Gaeltacht, connecting with people in their homes, in their schools, in their churches, in the local organisations and in the local business community,” said Eibhlín who added that she would be welcoming input from the wider Múscraí community.

“I know it will have its challenges but with the support of Comharchumann Forbartha Mhúscraí, Údarás na Gaelachta and with the community behind the plan, I am sure it will succeed”.

Comharchumann chairman Tadhg Ó Duinnín welcomed Eibhlín to the role and said the organisation would be fully supportung her in the role in the time ahead. “We know it was difficult to come together during Covid and now we are planning public meetings in each local village to give an update as to what’s happening as well as to tell people what’s planned and get their views.”

Clíodhna Uí Dhuinnín, Chair of the Comharchumann Planning Committee welcomed Eibhlín to the role and pointed to her track record in promoting language and heritage. “The committee is really looking forward in assisting her in any way wecan”.

The Language Planning Officer is appoiuted under a scheme which gives each Gaeltacht community an opportunity to increase the number of daily Irish speakers. The Comharchumann as the responsible local body receives an annual grant of €100,000 for seven years and the target is to increase the number of daily Irish speakers in that period.