Education Minister’s praise for resilience of Cork schools

Albina Nasiedrina, an Ukrainian pupil at Carriganima National School near Millstreet, presents a drawing she made of Education Minister Norma Foley to the Minister during her visit to the school on Tuesday. Also pictured is Darragh Manning, a fifth class student at the school, who presented the Minister with a bouquet of flowers.

Education Minister Norma Foley paid tribute to the resilience and ‘good heart’ shown by entire school communities of pupils, teachers, parents and boards of management during the pandemic and welcoming new students who had arrived from war torn Ukraine.

Minister Foley was in Cork to visit Carriganima National School near Millstreet where she had been invited to raise the school’s latest Green Flag - and in so doing lift the morale of the school community.

Minister Foley, a teacher herself before she entered the Dáil, was quite at home in the school environment, greeting pupils, teachers, parents and all who were there to welcome her to the village.

Kerry born school principal Patricia Dineen had secured a special dispensation to hang a Kerry flag on the railings to welcome her compatriot, a feature which was not lost on the Minister when she arrived.

“It’s truly wonderful to get out and into the schools to thank them for the tremendous work they’ve done right throughout Covid and the work they do every day.,” the Minister told The Corkman.

“It has been a particularly challenging two years for them in terms of reimagining the delivery of education and, at times, it had to pivot to the home school teaching and then back into the in-school teaching and learning.

“The Department would say that they did provide funding but that would have been of no benefit if the school community didn’t embrace it and do the work on the ground, it’s an opportunity to say thank you.”

As she spoke to the school community, which had gathered in the yard, she had mentioned how one crisis, the pandemic, had been followed swiftly by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. She told Carriganima’s pupils that she was grateful for the way they had welcomed the nine new pupils now in the school after they had come from the war torn country.

“I also want to acknowledge the marvellous way in which our new students, the students from Ukraine, and there are nine here, are just being seamlessly integrated into our schools – again it shows the great flexibility and resilience of our schools and, indeed, the warm and open welcome our schools extend to students.”

The Minister also referred to the return of the Leaving Certificate exams this week and said that the additional sitting of the Leaving Cert, scheduled to follow the first sitting as a COVID measure, was the reason there wasn’t certainty yet over the date the results would be issued. “

This had caused considerable confusion and angst last year when the results weren’t issued till early September rather than the usual mid August publication date.

“The State Examination Commission will have responsibility for the running of exams and the date of results - there are a number of things that have to be taken into consideration, most notably that there is a second sitting of the exam and, in the round, that’s what people wanted, students to have the maximum opportunity in case they were impacted by COVID.”