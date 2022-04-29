Ed Sheeran wins Cork over with powerful performance in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Ed Sheeran told the Páirc Uí Chaoimh throng that 'Cork on a Thursday night was more mental than Dublin on a Saturday'. A little bit of plámas goes a long way!

Does my head look big in this? Yours truly trying to master the art of the selfie during Ed Sheeran's Thursday night concert at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

IF you had told me a week ago that I would end up at an Ed Sheeran concert in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, I wouldn’t have believed you. But there I was in an Ard Comhairle padded seat directly in front of the turntable shaped stage surrounded by giant plectrum shaped screens which beamed close ups of Ed performing from the stage so he would appear more than a tiny redheaded match-stick figure to each and evy one of the 35,000 estimated fans in the ground.

It wasn’t my first Páirc Uí Chaoimh concert so I don't have anything against such events in GAA grounds – it was more like a generational thing. The last concert I was at in Páirc Uí Chaoimh was U2 on the Achtung Baby tour almost 30 years ago when I actually appeared on stage in the prelude to the great band's arrival.

That would have been when Ed Sheeran was three years of age and I was a reporter in a now defunct Kerry newspaper. Now I’m back being a reporter again and in the comfy seats at a stadium concert. Back then, after my fleeting dalliance with fame, I would have been down in the pit hopping and jumping with the best of them.

That was then, this is now. Live in the moment. So here I am. In Páirc Uí Chaoimh getting won over to the music of this generation.

And, you know, it’s not bad. It doesn’t have the same power, maybe, as U2 at their best or a memorable night in Croke Park when Simple Minds played in a thunder and lighting storm we all thought were really brilliant lighting and special effects.

There was no need for thunder and lightning here. The tech crew who put together the lighting, special effects, big screens and a stage that revolved like, as Ed explained, a hi-fi turntable – that and much more besides made this the most spectacular concert I’ve ever been at. It’s live music at a new level entirely.

And then the music. I’m in my fifties but I do hear the radio and online platforms and so Ed Sheeran’s music is unavoidable. But who wants to avoid it? His hits are cheerful love songs like Galway Girl or Shivers, the soulful and meaning packed ‘The A Team’, a song he wrote after playing a gig at a homeless centre when he was just 18. The audience included many who were ‘Class A’ drug users. The song became a worldwide hit when it featured on Ed’s first album.

After missing Denise Chaila, the Limerick based rap artist who I really would have liked to have heard, we were in time for Maisie Peters, a talented singer song-writer in her own right signed to Ed Sheeran’s own record label. She declared herself as an ‘Ed Sheeran fan first and the support act second’ and having never heard of her before now, I’m sure we’ll hear more about her in future. Her songs seemed like nice tunes – I just couldn’t make out a word she was singing.

Ed appeared on stage around 8.30pm, preceded by a 10 minute countdown. There was a runway from the stand to the stage which everybody was watching to see the ginger mopped singer emerge and a big roar went up every time a security detail came into view. But Ed was already on stage, hidden behind a huge screen which ascended to reveal the singer’s presence.

It was straight into the music. No need for any formal introductions. Now I’m not going to pretend that I know his every song – hits like Shivers which threw in the ball – I was going to say kicked off but that would be a step too far – for the concert to get underway were followed by others I couldn't name.

Those early songs were played with Ed’s backing band, who were located at the edge of stage at the beginning but then on platforms ringing the stag and later on in the concert. Not your traditional band structure but as talented as they were as musicians, there’s no avoiding the star here is Ed.

Those early songs were of the ‘rowdy’ type - now that's not my description but Ed’s own as he paused to begin his chat with us. He's a talker. He likes to share his methods and memories with people. Like how he busked, in Galway and made €100 but made nothing when he went to Grafton Street! Had he come to Cork, where he has relations, he would have made a fortune but it was too late to tell him that. How he was brought to a Damien Rice gig when he was just 11 and vowed then and there that he too would be become a singer songwriter and pursued that dream which led him to where he was now. Let that be a lesson to us, do a stint with buskers.

There were times, he told us, that he played to near empty rooms, where he was on bills with five other singer songwriters, each of them with better songs than his or so he thought. It began to occur to him that he might not make it as a singer and he thought that he might make a living as a songwriter for other artists. His first 'cut’ was a co-writing credit on one song, Love Shine Down, on Olly Murs’ first album.

Others would follow. And, as they did, his own confidence in his own ability grew. An abject lesson for the mostly teenage crowd – never give up on your dreams.

Apart from the band there were the loop stations which Ed had positioned strategically around the stage. Before most songs, you could see him singing into a mic but you wouldn't hear him – then thanks to the magic of the pedals, he could conjure his own backing group which included himself and, at times, the 35,000 backing singers in the crowd. What he could achieve with those pedals was truly amazing.

There were numerous highlights – such as Afterglow – and a few familiar songs, such as a verse or two of ‘The Parting Glass’ before he segued into another of his own hits. The sun of the early evening had set and darkness, brightened by the fireworks, was falling.

The concert was suddenly nearing its end. An evening of singing and, displaying his Irish roots, story-telling was drawing to a conclusion - and an encore with three of his best known songs, Shape of You, Bad Habits, You Need Me Man, I Don't Need You.

Then it was slán abhaile and the crowd disgorged from the stadium with ruthless efficiency. The masks came on for some as though nights of big music were big, there still is a pandemic, right?

The crowd was in good humour as we made our way down Monahan Road. Some lads were singing, most of the teenagers were wrapping up after a day of being decidedly unwrapped.

I listened to Ed Sheeran on the way home in the car. I could finally hear most of the lyrics. You know, he will probably grow on me. He has a new Ed-head fan!

I will be glad to go along to the Páirc again, for a GAA match, hopefully featuring Cork in a championship encounter, later this year. Or maybe next year.



