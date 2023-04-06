Easter bunny adds to Dromtariffe Ladies Football quiz

The Easter Bunny and Easter Eggs aplenty made for a terrific theme at the hugely popular Dromtariffe Ladies Football National Schools Table Quiz hosted in Dromtariffe Parish Hall. A seasonal theme added to the delight of another successful staging with entries from all parts of Duhallow.
Proceedings were excellently managed, budding brainiacs put through a mixed bag of posers on general knowledge and a few specialist topics thrown in. With over 50 teams participating, the competition was extremely high both in the junior and senior categories.
No surprise, it was a close race all the way for ultimate honours before a Banteer quartet of Ben Vicaire, Tadhg Corrigan, Jack O’ Keeffe and Dylan Fiddes claimed the Sharon O’ Keeffe Memorial Shield.
Taking runner up were a Knocknagree team of David Fleming, Daniel Donnelly, Denis Donnelly and Tadhg O’Connor with a second Banteer quartet of Muireann Angland, Ellie Buckley, Mary Looney and Sive Reidy filling third position.
Following a tie break, a Dromagh team of Darragh McAuliffe, Amy Cotter, Lucy Daly and Alice Golden earned fourth place.
From the Junior Category, Dromagh NS took the accolades, Molly Cotter, Eoghan Philpott, Caolan O’ Leary and Eoin Golden thrilled to take the spoils.
A Boherbue/Rathcoole combination of Ben O’Sullivan, Kate O’ Sullivan, Layla Buckley and Edel Daly collected second position, third place awarded to Hollymount’s Melissa O’Leary, Clodagh O’Sullivan and Cuillin Dineen.
The Easter Bunny added to the excitement, presenting seasonal treats to delighted kids in another excellent staging by Dromtariffe Ladies Football Club.