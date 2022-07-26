East Cork project first stage of wider plan to expand Cork’s rail network

How Cork’s rail network will shape up under the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS) 2040.

MEMBERS of the public have been invited to have their say on plans to upgrade a stretch of rail line in East Cork, part of a long-term strategy to increase the frequency of rail services across the county.

The plan to twin-track the 10km section of line between Glounthaune and Midleton is part of a wider package of improvements under the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS) 2040, that will also increase the frequency of rail services across the North Cork area.

The upgrade of the East Cork section will see more trains using the line, tripling frequency of services from every 30-minutes to every 10-minutes.

The CMATS strategy also incorporates significant plans for the rail network servicing North Cork, including new stations at Blackpool/Kilbarry and Monard and a major station & ‘Park and Ride’ facility at Blarney/Stoneview.

It will also see an increase in the frequency and reliability of Cork Suburban Rail Services between Cork City and Mallow as well as intercity services passing through Charleville, Banteer and Millstreet.

Following the doubling of off-peak services from Cork to Cobh/Midleton earlier this month, Iarnród Éireann views the progression of the Glounthaune to Midleton project as being the next step in delivering the Cork Area Commuter Rail programme the realisation of CMATS.

The National Planning Framework (NPF) 20240 anticipating that Cork will become fastest-growing city region in Ireland, with and projected 50-60% increase in its population by 2040.

Under the CMATS programme an enhanced rail network will not only support local population and economic growth but will also help reach Ireland’s ambitious climate change targets by giving people, in particular commuters, an alternative to using cars.

Anne Graham, chief executive of the National Transport Authority (NTA), said it was great to see progress being made on the East Cork project.

“Investment in rail was a key component in the CMATS strategy, published in 2019. This is a clear signal of intent on the part of NTA and Iarnród Éireann that delivering for the people of Cork by implementing the Strategy is now the priority,” said Ms Graham.

Iarnród Éireann CEO Jim Meade said the twin tracking of the line between Glounthaune and Midleton was just one element of a broader package of improvements that are planned for Cork.

“It will significantly enhance and improve the existing rail infrastructure offering public transport users in the area a more efficient and reliable rail service. This is another milestone in the decade of delivery for Cork’s passenger rail network,” said Mr Meade.

For more details about public information sessions on the Glounthaune to Midleton projects and the wider CMATS strategy and how it will impact the North Cork area visit www.irishrail.ie.