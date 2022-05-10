Easing of Covid restrictions driving up Cork crime rates

GARDAÍ believe the easing of Covid restrictions has been major contributing factor behind the rise in the number of reported crimes across all three Cork Garda divisions over the first four months of the year when compared to the same period in 2021.

Figures supplied to the Cork City and County Joint Policing Committee (JPC) meeting covering the period from January to April have revealed spikes across most crime categories.

Increases in thefts, burglaries, assaults, criminal damage, public order & drunkenness across the city, North and West Cork divisions were among those outlined by Garda Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan during last Monday’s meeting.

Worryingly, the high-profile campaign against drink/drug driving does not seem to have been heeded by many motorists with 114 incidences reported in the Cork North division over the period compared to 64 in 2201, 96 in the city compared to 66 and 74 in Cork West compared to 53 for the same period in 2021.

Chief Supt Cadogan said that 67 of these arrests in Cork North were for drug driving compared to 48 last year, with a further 38 in the Cork West division.

Chief Supt Cadogan said there had been a “worrying trend” of increased assaults reported across all three divisions, putting increased pressure on already stretched accident and emergency departments.

The number of assaults causing harm in Cork City increased from 47 in 2021 over the first four months of 2021 to 98 over the same period this year, with the number of minor assaults increasing from 195 to 309.

That trend was repeated across the county with 42 assaults causing harm and 120 minor assaults in Cork North compared to 25 and 104 respectively in 2021. In West Cork there were 19 assaults causing harm and 94 minor assaults, compared to 16 and 94 for the same period last year.

Commenting on the overall figures, committee chair Cllr Cathal Rasmussen asked if it would be fair to say that the increase across most categories was down to the relaxing of Covid related restrictions.

“That would be a fair assessment. For example, you need only look at the increases in traffic related incidents to see that we are back full tilt. The relaxing of restrictions has certainly driven things, there is doubt about that, for example the shoplifting has increased across all three divisions,” said Chief Supt Cadogan.

“That said, while burglaries have increased there have also been a number of significant detections locally,” said Chief Supt Cadogan.

Cllr Gearóid Murphy said that figures showing increases in domestic violence incidents, notably in Cork City (27%) and Cork West (10%) were “worrying”.

“There was a lot of commentary that domestic abuse would increase during lockdown, but it seems to have increased post-Covid,” said Cllr Murphy.

Chief Supt Cadogan said that the establishment of Divisional Protective Service Units had made a “significant” change in how domestic crime is being investigated.

“There have been a good number of successful cases before the courts over the past 12-months as well as great support from voluntary and statutory services. Education and mandatory reporting have also encouraged greater reporting of incidents to us and the provision of necessary supports,” he said.

“In a sense it is a good thing that more people are reporting these incidents and we are all the time encouraging vulnerable men, women and children not to be afraid to come forward and report cases,” he added.