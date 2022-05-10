Cork

Easing of Covid restrictions driving up Cork crime rates

Figures show increases across many crime categories over the first quarter of 2022

While the number of burglaries have increased this has been somewhat offset by what a senior Garda said have been a number of “significant detections” across Cork over recent months.

Bill Browne

GARDAÍ believe the easing of Covid restrictions has been major contributing factor behind the rise in the number of reported crimes across all three Cork Garda divisions over the first four months of the year when compared to the same period in 2021.

Figures supplied to the Cork City and County Joint Policing Committee (JPC) meeting covering the period from January to April have revealed spikes across most crime categories.

