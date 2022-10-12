Early records of Macroom Gardaí erased by Free State Government

Macroom History Group members Con Kelleher and Seosamh Ó Críodáin welcome Macroom Garda Sergeant and historian Tom Daly to a meeting of the group in the Castle Hotel on Monday.

THE arrival of one Garda sergeant and seven Civic Guards, as they were called in those days, in April 1923 was a brave move by the fledgling Free State given that the mid Cork town was still the epicentre of anti-Treaty IRA activity.

And the unlucky eight were not made feel entirely welcome as the accommodation provided for them on the square was cramped and unsanitary, to say the least.

That’s what Garda historian Sergeant Tom Daly, who’s celebrating his first year in the town this week, told a packed meeting of the Macroom History Group in the Castle Hotel on Monday.

The names of those who came to the town back then are lost to history as, upon the first change of Government in 1932, all the records for who served where and, more importantly, did what in those early years were destroyed by the outgoing Government.

Eoin O’Duffy, then Garda Commissioner, wasn’t keen for what had transpired during those early years to be uncovered by the Fianna Fáil Government. It was a fascinating meeting and prompted a number of questions from the attendance.

The next meeting of the group is on the history of Masseytown, on November 14.