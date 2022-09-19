Early morning Charleville bus service for students and commuters must be made a priority

Cllr Ian Doyle said the current bus schedule does not facilitate students to get to their respective colleges on time in the morning.

THE lack of an early morning bus service for people in the Charleville area travelling to Cork and Limerick cities must be addressed as a matter of urgency.

That’s the view of Cllr Ian Doyle (FF) who has called on Cork County Council to write to Bus Éireann and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to urgently address the anomaly.

Speaking at the council’s September northern area committee meeting, Cllr Doyle said the issue had taken on a new urgency following the recent issue of CAO offers to students.

“We are all aware of the cost of accommodation in both cities, that’s even if you can secure somewhere in the first place. This, combined with the need to reduce our carbon footprint, highlights the need for a more frequent and reliable bus service for students living in the Charleville area,” said Cllr Doyle.

“Unfortunately, students from the locality are not being facilitated by the current bus service, which only starts at 8am for the Cork service and 8.20am for the Limerick service,” added Cllr Doyle.

He pointed out that this means students travelling to both cities will not be able to make it to their respective colleges in time for 9am classes and lectures.

Cllr Doyle pointed out that both he and party colleague Deputy Michael Moynihan had raised the issue with Bus Éireann as far back as 2019.

“At the time we received a letter from Stephen Kent of Bus Éireann saying they were reviewing the feasibility of early morning bus services to Cork and Limerick servicing Charleville and it was hoped to introduce them before the end of 2019,” said Cllr Doyle.

“While I appreciate Covid interrupted things, I am requesting this committee write to Bus Éireann and Minister Ryan to look into this issue as a matter of urgency and provide this badly needed early morning service.

Cllr Doyle’s motion received the full backing of his council colleagues, including Cllr John Paul O’Shea (FG), who also pointed Bus Éireann had agreed to pilot an early morning service for Charleville a number of years ago.

“For the sake of both students and commuters who need to get to their respective destinations on time this needs to be followed up and an early morning service for Charleville put in place as soon as possible,” said Cllr O’Shea.