Early Census results reveal huge increase in Cork population

Preliminary results for the Census taken in early April have been released.

CORK’S population has grown by more than 7% or 38,000 since the 2016 Census according to preliminary results released today from this year’s Census taken at the beginning of April.

While the full results of the Census taken on April 3 will not be released until next year, the preliminary results indicate that Ireland’s population has topped 5.1m, an increase of 7.6% on the 2016 figure The figure for 2022 is 5,123,536, an increase of 361, 671 since 2016.

A figure of 581,231 was returned for Cork, up from 542,868 from the 2016 return.

The figure for Cork are is combined for the city and county as there was a boundary change since 2016.

