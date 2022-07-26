Duo behind popular ‘Two Norries’ podcast scoop joint July Cork Person(s) of the Month award

James Leonard and Timmy Long of the Two Norries podcast receiving the joint July Person(s) of the Month Award. Also pictured are (L-R): Pat Lemasney, Southern; Tina Quinn, AM O’Sullivan PR; Sandra Carey, Manus O’Callaghan, awards organiser and Niamh Lehane, Lexus Cork. Photo: Tony O’Connell.

THE creative duo behind the hugely successful ‘Two Norries’ podcast has been unveiled at the joint winners of the July Cork Person(s) of the Month award.

Awards founder and organiser, Mallow native Manus O’Callaghan, said boyhood friends James Leonard and Timmy Long were worthy recipients of the prestigious accolade for “the contribution they have made to community life in Cork and Ireland by speaking about difficult social issues on their show.”

“James and Timmy speak about their own experiences with drug addiction, health, childhood trauma and homelessness, and invite experts on to their show to join them in these discussions, in order to help de-stigmatise these social issues and help listeners and viewers understand and overcome them,” said Mr O’Callaghan.

James Leonard spent more than a decade in addition, which meant time spent homeless and in prison. He currently works in the Cork Education & Training Board’s Youth Services Division and sits on the Board of Directors for the Cork Simon Community.

He is a Ph.D. candidate at UCC’s Department of Sociology and Criminology James has earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Youth & Community Work, and a Master’s Degree in Criminology.

Timmy Long has also recovered from addiction and rebuilt his life through education.

At the age of 31 he experienced a spiritual awakening during an alcohol and drug fuelled binge which began a new life journey built on the pillars of education, meditation and personal growth.

He completed FETAC Level 5 award in Furniture Making and Restoration, and a Level 6 in Sustainable Technologies, while also completing his carpentry apprenticeship in between.

He then went onto third level education to complete an honours degree in Construction Management and currently runs his own property maintenance and construction company and employs people who are in recovery.

Mr O’Callaghan said the duo use their academic qualifications, treatment centres and down-to-earth advice on the podcast to help people break the downward cycle of addiction and other social and health problems.

“They have produced over 100 podcasts to date, and regularly host their podcasts for live audiences in theatres around the country. They have also been guests themselves on various Irish media shows, such as the Late Late Show on RTÉ,” said Mr O’Callaghan.

“In fact, Ryan Tubridy was the guest interview on their Podcast this month. The Two Norries podcasts are also the only podcasts shown in prisons around Ireland,” he added.

Guests include people’s personal stories of overcoming adversity as well as professionals’ perspective on issues discussed in the podcast. The podcast is designed to be informative, sensitive and educational while having a laugh in the process.

Tough issues are spoken about and explained with sensitivity and humour with the hope of reducing stigma and stereotypes.

“Timmy Long and James Leonard can talk the talk because they have walked the walk, so they have great empathy with young people,” said Mr O’Callaghan.

“These lads survived time in prison and serious addiction problems, so their powerful communication is listened to,” he added.

The 2021 Cork Person of the Year, broadcaster John Creedon who co-nominated the Two Norries for the monthly award, said Timmy and James have been a real inspiration to many people through their podcast.

“These two men are a tour-de-force and a real force for change,” said Mr Creedon.

Timmy and James will now go forward for possible selection as the joint 2022 Cork Person(s) of the Year.