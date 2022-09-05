Duo aiming to take Two Norries podcast ‘to the next level’ after securing place on social entrepreneurs programme

Peter Collins, Kennedy Wilson global sustainability officer and Tim Griffiths, Social Entrepreneurs Ireland CEO, with the successful 2022 Social Impact Programme applicants Sharon Keilthy, Jiminy Eco Toys founder; Mary Moran, DcodeDyslexia founder; James Leonard & Timmy Long, The Two Norries co-founders; Kim Mackenzie-Doyle, The B!G Idea founderand Eileen McHugh, Hair Together co-founder. Photo: Mark Stedman.

FOLLOWING on from being named the July Cork Person(s) of the Month, the creative duo behind the hugely successful ‘Two Norries’ podcast had added yet another string to their impressive bow.

James Leonard and Timmy Long are among just five applicants from across the country to win a coveted place on the Social Entrepreneurs Ireland (SEI) Impact Programme (2022) in recognition of their work in sparking nuanced conversations about addiction, mental health, crime and social issues.

The Impact Programme identifies ‘high-potential’ social entrepreneurs, each of whom receive funding worth more than €20,000, mentoring and training in areas such as fundraising, governance, leadership, and storytelling over a nine-month accelerator course.

James Leonard spent more than a decade in addition, which meant time spent homeless and in prison. He currently works in the Cork Education & Training Board’s Youth Services Division and sits on the Board of Directors for the Cork Simon Community.

He is a Ph.D. candidate at UCC’s Department of Sociology and Criminology James has earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Youth & Community Work, and a Master’s Degree in Criminology.

Timmy Long has also recovered from addiction and rebuilt his life through education.

At the age of 31 he experienced a spiritual awakening during an alcohol and drug fuelled binge which began a new life journey built on the pillars of education, meditation and personal growth.

He completed FETAC Level 5 award in Furniture Making and Restoration, and a Level 6 in Sustainable Technologies, while also completing his carpentry apprenticeship in between.

He then went onto third level education to complete an honours degree in Construction Management and currently runs his own property maintenance and construction company and employs people who are in recovery.

The duo use their academic qualifications, treatment centres and down-to-earth advice on the podcast to help people break the downward cycle of addiction and other social and health problems.

They were selected for the Impact Programme from more than 100 applicants, who were tasked with showing how their initiatives were ‘shaking up’ traditional ways of dealing with social issues and providing innovative solutions.

Sophie Ainscough LEAP programmes manager at SEI said conversations around addiction, mental health, crime and social issues are often avoided entirely, or when spoken about, are often limited and stigmatising.

“The Two Norries, which has had more than one million downloads over the past 12-months, is on a mission to change that by using personal and professional perspectives on issues across the social and health sphere,” said Ms Ainscough.

James said it was an honour for the ‘podcast to be selected as one of the five participants on 2022 programme.

“We’re now taking The Two Norries to the next level and will reach even more people who are struggling with their lives,” said James.

Sentiments echoed by Timmy.

“We are really looking forward to receiving the valuable guidance and mentorship the programme can offer. We know this will benefit The Two Norries podcast greatly in its development and evolution,” he said.

For more information about the programme and the other successful applicants visit www.socialentrepreneurs.ie.