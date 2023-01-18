Cork

Dunnes Stores complex with 20 apartments unoccupied since 2005 has fire safety cert

There are 20 apartments lying empty over Dunnes Stores since the Macroom store opened in 2005. Expand

corkman

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

AS I continued to seek answers to questions about the 20 empty apartments over the Dunnes Stores complex in Macroom, I received an interesting response from a query I sent to Cork County Council last week about the matter.

While I have yet to get a clear response from any local councillor about the reasons why these apartments haven’t been occupied since the opening of Dunnes Stores in 2005, despite the fact that the planning permission under which they were granted was for a mixed development, retail and residential, there was a suggestion from some quarters that habitation in the apartments had been barred for fire safety reasons.

