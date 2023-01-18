Dunnes Stores complex with 20 apartments unoccupied since 2005 has fire safety cert

AS I continued to seek answers to questions about the 20 empty apartments over the Dunnes Stores complex in Macroom, I received an interesting response from a query I sent to Cork County Council last week about the matter.

While I have yet to get a clear response from any local councillor about the reasons why these apartments haven’t been occupied since the opening of Dunnes Stores in 2005, despite the fact that the planning permission under which they were granted was for a mixed development, retail and residential, there was a suggestion from some quarters that habitation in the apartments had been barred for fire safety reasons.

In my communication with the Council, I asked: “If the building or any part of the building is not in compliance with fire regulations, why hasn’t the building in its entirety been shut down to allow works to ensure it is compliant?”

The response from the Council came on Wednesday and it was clearcut, it seems to me.

“Cork County Council Building Control Authority granted fire safety certificates for the design of the development.

“However, under current legislation, the primary responsibility for compliance with Building Regulations is with the designers, builders and building owners.”

That response tells me that there is no bar to using the apartments for the purpose for which they were, one assumes, intended.

Now there were other points made in the Council response, including a reference to a later planning application by Dunnes Stores for permission to develop a first floor retail area with licensed restaurant over the existing retail area and a circulation block to include lift, stairs and escalators to the northern side of the existing building and full site development.

This planning permission was granted, on a conditional basis, initially in 2006 and extended again in 2007 and again in 2012.

My reading of it is that the planning permission for this extension has lapsed by now as these permissions only last five years generally.

Given that the Dunnes Stores shop already has a restaurant, it seems that the decision has been taken not to go ahead with the upstairs eatery.

So the question remains: Why hasn’t the Council acted to ensure that the planning permission it initially granted in 2004, for a mixed residential/retail development, isn’t realised in full?

In the communications I have received from the Council, I have been asked to the condition in the initial planning permission which has been breached and, as I have no access to the document, I cannot point this out.

My contention has been that the development fails the ronseal test - it was an application for permission to build a mixed retail and residential development. It should do exactly that. There’s no residential element.

Not one of the 20 apartments is occupied and there appears to be no good reason why not.

In last week’s edition of The Corkman, Sinn Fein TD, Thomas Gould, who is also a member of the Oireachtas Housing Committee, suggested that Dunnes Stores should be prevailed upon by the Council to use the apartments for the purpose for which they were intended - or that the Council should move to acquire the apartments under a compulsory purchase order.

There really should be no need for an argument here.

One of the points made by Deputy Gould was that there was an easy win here for all concerned - for the Council which is being charged with upping its housing provision and for Dunnes Stores which could install 20 families upstairs who, no doubt, would become customers of their store. Not to mention those seeking accommodation in Macroom, a number which is likely to increase exponentially in the years ahead as the town blossoms thanks to the bypass.

The installation of 20 families, be they single people, couples or small families on the first rung of the housing ladder, would add immensely to the life of Macroom and would, it is to be hoped, encourage others to take up residency in the many derelict/vacant premises in the town centre.

Easy wins all around.