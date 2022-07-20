Duhallow’s rich history brought to life in journal

THERE are few things as important as pride for one’s homeland, and this sentiment is shared with the residents of Duhallow as they prepare for the publication of the first volume of a historical journal.

“Dúchas: The Duhallow Historical Journal” is a collection of 15 essays, in both English and Irish, reflecting on the development on the culture and history of the barony, with contributions from academics of various fields, including linguistics, mythology and architecture. I had a chat with Dr. Aogán Ó hIarithe, who conceptualised the journal and started asking people for their contributions over 18 months ago.

“I’ve an interest in history myself, in local history, and I thought it was important that there would be a historical journal for the Duhallow region so I set about asking people to write articles. We finally got 15 contributions together that cover a range of topics, from very early history to fairly modern things. Obviously it covers Duhallow but we’re hoping to cover things in the surrounding area, we have an article about the War of Independence in Donoughmore which is just outside but it’s close by and we’re all connected,” he explained.

Opening with an essay from Cullen native and Oxford Emeritus Professor, Bernard O’ Donoghue, the journal starts with a discussion of the changes he noticed in the area during his twice-yearly visits after he and his family emigrated in 1962. He pays particular focus on the decline of the Protestant community in the area, as Ireland become European and, in his own words, “more mixed and cosmopolitan.”

Coupled with these more academically-minded essays are anecdotes of local interests, from the history of the Cullen Pipe Band and their 80-year journey from one boy’s love of the bagpipes to World Champions, to the perspective of Millstreet through the eyes of a recent arrival and her experience with local folklore and culture compared to that of South Africa. The latter piece, entitled “Mixed Masala” by Samantha Meyer, immediately follows O’ Donoghue’s opening, and contrasts with it as an example of the mixed cosmopolitan population he discusses. This reflection and pairing of essays allows the journal to flow and become an easy read.

“There’s a lot of good work done at the universities that people who aren’t involved don’t see, so I think if you have a local history journal where people recognise some of the writers, they might be encouraged to read it and then they might read the university articles that they wouldn’t normally have the chance to read. As well as that, the more autobiographical pieces could be classified as primary source material, most of the articles are secondary source material and I wanted to have a mixture of primary and secondary,” Aogán explained.

Aogán’s own contribution, examining the stages of language shifts in Knocknagree at the turn of the 20th century, is similarly paired with a piece from Duhallow native Máire Ó hIarithe, describing her journey from finishing school in 1970 with a standard level of Irish to her journey through her 20s discovering her love and appreciation for the language. This article, in particular, stands out as one that is relatable, easy to read and inspirational to anyone who wishes to push past the level of the cúpla focal.

In this article I have touched on just five of the articles contained in this volume of the journal, and the remaining ten are all equally as interesting, well-researched and valuable as records of both old and new history. Applications for Volume II are already open, which Aogán hopes to compile and release next year.

“I’m delighted to have it published, I have a full-time job and a small baby at home so I didn’t have a lot of time so it was mostly worked on at night when people were in bed, but to see the copies coming from the printer was delightful, and it was a great reward for the effort. For this journal I had to approach everyone and ask them for an article so I’m hoping that, in the future issues, articles will be offered, contact details are available for potential contributions and I’d be hoping some few people would contact me with an article they’ve come up with and wanted to have published somewhere,” he added.

The launch for Volume I takes place next Saturday (23rd) at 8pm in the Cultúrlann Mhic Amhlaoibh in Newmarket, and all are welcome to attend. To catch a glimpse into the history of your locality, “Dúchas: The Duhallow Historical Journal” is not to be missed.