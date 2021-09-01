Duhallow villages give county mayor sights to behold

Mayor Gillian Coughlan pictured with members of Ballydesmond Development Association, Diane Finucane of Cork County Council and Councillor Bernard Moynihan beside the Nora Herlihy Memorial Centre during her visit to the Village last Monday evening.

Mayor Gillian Coughlan pictured at the recently opened Playground in Kiskeam during her visit last Monday evening, with Michael Moynihan TD, Diane Finucane and Billy Dennehy, Cork County Council, members of Kiskeam Development Association, and Councillor Bernard Moynihan. who organised the visit.

Cork County Mayor Councillor Gillian Coughlan pictured with Councillor Bernard Moynihan, Diane Finucane of Cork County Council and members of Boherbue Development Association/Tidy Towns beside the recently constructed Suicide Awareness project during her visit to the Village last Monday evening. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald.

ON Monday evening last Cork County Mayor Gillian Coughlan visited the villages of Boherbue, Kiskeam and Ballydesmond to meet up with members of each Development Association/Tidy Towns group. Gillian was accompanied by Councillor Bernard Moynihan FF, who organised the visit.

Representatives of the groups in each village highlighted the many projects that have been successfully completed in recent years and also spoke about current issues they would like to see resolved as soon as possible.

Cork County Council Municipal Districts Operations & Rural Development Staff Officer Diane Finucane, herself a native of Ballydesmond, said that the mayor acknowledged the hard work done by these groups of volunteers who share a desire to build thriving sustainable communities. “Challenges for each village were discussed, the need for traffic calming measures on all approach roads to Boherbue, including the progression of a digital hub in Kiskeam and the need for more capacity in the sewerage system in Ballydesmond in order to allow for more development in the area,” Diane said.

“Cork County Council provides a range of grants to community groups to assist with projects being undertaken in their local area and it’s great to see these grants utilised and projects completed and maintained to such a high standard,” she added.

Speaking to The Corkman, Mayor Coughlan said that she was thrilled with the warm welcome she received in Boherbue, Kiskeam and Ballydesmond. “I especially want to thank most sincerely the volunteers for all of the work that is so evident. Each place is spotless with beautiful flowers and great evidence of work going on.

“As Mayor of Cork County Council, I’m very proud of the investment we have given and the dividend that has been reaped by the local volunteers, it is a credit to all of them, so I want to thank again everybody who has welcomed me and who has done the work throughout the year and over the past 18 months, and even further back. I wish them well in the future, they each have great ambitious plans for their local areas.

“It gives me great hope and great joy to see that these communities are so vibrant and it is a credit to each and every one of them,” she said.

“It was an eye opener for me to hear that Irish Water is hampering development in Ballydesmond with the non existence of a waste water plant, traffic calming measures in Boherbue are very important so certainly as a councillor and mayor it’s important for me to hear these issues from the ground and then to bring them back to County Hall and for us as councillors to discuss them and hopefully to get some resolution. This is what politics is about, how we can make people’s lives better,” the mayor added.

Councillor Bernard Moynihan, who organised the visit, said that he was delighted that the mayor made the trip to Western Duhallow to see the voluntary work that is being done on a daily basis. “She could see for herself at first hand the huge amount of work that has been done in each place and really the focal point of the visit is that the mayor is here to say thank you to the people who are working on the ground,” Councillor Moynihan said, adding that he was delighted to hear that €50,000 was issued to Kiskeam on Monday through the Clár Programme for traffic calming measures outside the school. “This is a huge issue that is relevant throughout Duhallow,” he said.