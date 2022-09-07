Duhallow students excel in Leaving

Orlaith Twomey, Ashley Ferris and Micheal Cronin with Boherbue Comprehensive Principal Vera Leader and Teacher Kevin Roche on the day the Leaving Cert results were released.

Lilah Alsane, Grainne O' Connell, Emer O' Connor, Daron O' Keeffe, Darby Collins, Kalem Browne and Jack Vaughan with Boherbue Comprehensive staff Vera Leader, Ms.Twomey Fitzgerald and Ms O' Sullivan Stack on the day the Leaving Cert results were released.

Although students were able to access their Leaving Cert results online last Friday, some enjoyed paying a visit to their schools and meeting up with their friends to celebrate their achievements.

At Boherbue Comprehensive, Principal Vera Leader said that there was general delight and pride when the Leaving Certificate 2022 class received their results.

Ms. Leader was full of praise for the students and said she was delighted with their success. “We are so proud of each and every one of our Leaving Cert students, we congratulate them on their excellent results and wish them all the very best in their future careers.

“The results were outstanding and testament to the work and support of their parents and teachers in what was a very challenging two years”.

Ms Leader also spoke of the number of routes open to students to achieve their goals. “There are so many opportunities for young people nowadays and it’s not one size fits all, there are more pathways than ever before, more recognition of different abilities and aptitudes, which allows for fantastic opportunities.”

Meanwhile at Scoil Mhuire and Coláiste Treasa, Kanturk, outstanding Leaving Cert results Outstanding Leaving Cert marks were also being celebrated. At Scoil Mhuire, Principal Denis Keating said: “The long wait for the 2022 Leaving Certificate results has come to an end, the results achieved were outstanding and given the difficult circumstances of recent years reflects the dedication, talents and hard work of students and staff. Some of the highlights include; 10% of students scored in excess of 600 points. In addition, 35% of students achieved in excess of 500 points, an incredible achievement exceeding national statistics.

“Almost 40% of students took Maths at higher level with all achieving the bonus 25 points. Results in STEM subjects were particularly impressive with the majority of the Technology class achieving either grade H1 or H2.”

Scoil Mhuire students also sat a very impressive range of language subjects. As well as the core languages of Irish and English students also sat French, German, Spanish and Dutch, with H1 grades achieved in each.

“The Scoil Mhuire community is very proud of the achievements of the class of 2022 who have shown tremendous resilience in continuing the long tradition of reaching academic excellence in preparation for success in their future life. We wish the class of 2022 all the best and thank our staff for preparing and guiding our students to this success,” he said.