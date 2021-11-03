Duhallow Park crematorium plan up in flames – again

The message from the local community could not be made more clear.

AS had been widely anticipated, a second application to build a crematorium on the site of the former Duhallow Park Hotel has been shot down by Cork County Council planners.

It now remains to be seen if Classic Lodges (Ireland) Ltd will appeal the Council’s decision not to grant permission for the facility on the N72 Cork-Killarney Road at Dromcummer Beg, Kanturk, to An Bord Pleanála.

In upholding the Council’s decision to reject the initial proposal for the facility over concerns about its potential impact on the surrounding environment, the appeals board cited traffic safety concerns along the busy N72 road and the potential for pollution to the Blackwater River Special Area of Conservation (SAC).

Undeterred, in March of this year, the applicant submitted a new application for the facility which, similar to the previous one, was firmly opposed by the local community, with more than 40 fresh submissions lodged against the plan.

At the time one local resident told The Corkman locals were “more angry than before”, accusing Classic Lodges of “taking us for mugs”.

“As far as we are concerned, nothing has changed. The same concerns about traffic safety, public health and the environment still apply,” said the resident.

It would appear County Council planners felt much the same way in relation to the issue of traffic safety on the N72, citing two reasons for refusing the latest application.

In the first instance they said, if approved, the proposal “would create an adverse effect on the national road, where the maximum speed limit applies and would be at variance with policy in relation to control of frontage development on national road”.

They further ruled the facility would “endanger public safety by reason of traffic hazard and obstruction of road users due to the movement of extra traffic generated”.

On both points, they ruled the development would be “contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area”.

Speaking to The Corkman this week, the local resident said the biggest concern now was that the latest ruling would be appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

“This whole saga has been very stressful for the local community. We do not want to have to face into this again,” they said.

Local Cork County Councillor John Paul O’Shea welcomed the latest decision by the authority, saying it was patently clear the proposal was unacceptable to the local community.

“It has also been refused twice now by Cork County Council and once by An Bord Pleanála. I would encourage the owners of the site to now engage with the local community and Cork County Council in order to appropriately develop this site with alternative uses into the future,” said Cllr O’Shea.

“My firm belief is that the Duhallow region is crying out for a hotel, and if anything is to go on this site into the future, this would be it. We need it for our area and to boost the tourism of the area,” he added.