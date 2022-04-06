Cork

Duhallow duo set to undertake mercy search and recovery mission amid the devastation in Ukraine

Padraig O’Keeffe and his K9 urban search and rescue dog Cooper will scour the rubble of bombed out cities for signs of life and to help recover bodies of those who have perished

Bill Browne

A FORMER French Foreign Legionnaire from Kiskeam who has worked as a security contractor in some of the world’s most unstable hotspots is set to travel to Ukraine next month on a search and rescue mercy mission with his specially trained K9 urban search and rescue dog.

Padraig O’Keeffe and his faithful canine companion Cooper will spend their time searching through devastated Ukrainian cities in the hope of finding survivors and cadavers amidst the tonnes of rubble created by incessant Russian bombardments.

