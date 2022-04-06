Duhallow duo set to undertake mercy search and recovery mission amid the devastation in Ukraine

A FORMER French Foreign Legionnaire from Kiskeam who has worked as a security contractor in some of the world’s most unstable hotspots is set to travel to Ukraine next month on a search and rescue mercy mission with his specially trained K9 urban search and rescue dog.

Padraig O’Keeffe and his faithful canine companion Cooper will spend their time searching through devastated Ukrainian cities in the hope of finding survivors and cadavers amidst the tonnes of rubble created by incessant Russian bombardments.

Padraig, who had self-funded the now defunct Disaster Response Team Ireland, has set up a Go Fund Me page to help cover the estimated €20,000 cost of the search and rescue mission.

After leaving the Foreign Legion in the early 1990s’s Padraig worked as a private security consultant in countries including Iraq, Kurdistan, Dominican Republic, Ghana and Haiti.

It was while working in Haiti in a protected services role for the BBC and the European Commission Humanitarian Organisation following the devastating 2010 earthquake that Padraig gained an insight into the role of K9 urban search and rescue dogs.

“I saw at first hand the amazing work undertaken by the international search and rescue teams, in particular the USAR dogs and their handlers,” said Padraig.

“I was surprised to find there was no Irish team on the ground and the seeds were sown for the what would become Disaster Response Team Ireland,” he added.

Padraig subsequently trained as a K9 handler in the US, where he met his “ten-year long partner”, German Shepherd Mambo.

Following an extensive training programme, the duo worked on various missions, including the aftermath of the 2015 earthquake in Italy.

“While Mambo was trained to locate live human scent under collapsed structures, he had a nose for locating the dead and he is credited with recovering six bodies from the rubble in Italy. We also helped search and rescue missions in Ireland, helping to recover another three fatalities,” said Padraig.

With Mambo approaching the twilight of his career, Padraig travelled to Greece in 2020, where he teamed up with Labrador Retriever ‘Cooper’ and began the process of training him up to be an urban search and rescue dog.

“Like many people I have watched in horror at the devastation unfolding in the Ukraine and it was eating me up inside. I wanted to help I any way that I could and felt that our training and experience could be of immense use to teams searching for survivors and recovering bodies from bombed out buildings,” said Padraig.

At time of going to press more than €6,000 had been raised through the Go Fund Me page, including €1,000 from one anonymous donor.

“I would not deny that there are concerns for our safety but I know from experience that once you start the work these go out the window and you fully concentrate on the job at hand,” said Padraig.

“If we can help save a life or recover bodies allowing people to give their loved ones a proper burial, then it will all a be worth it. It really is as simple as that,” he added.

To donate to the fundraiser visit www.gofundme.com/f/help-cooper-search-and-rescue-in-ukraine.