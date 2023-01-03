Cork

Duhallow crematorium plan shot down in flames – again

Opposition has been expressed locally to the plans to locate a crematorium in the area.

Opposition has been expressed locally to the plans to locate a crematorium in the area.

corkman

It would appear the long-running saga over the controversial plan to build a crematorium on the site of the former Duhallow Park Hotel was finally laid to rest following the latest ruling against the plan by An Bord Pleanála.

In December 2021, it emerged that Classic Lodges (Ireland) Ltd had lodged an appeal against a decision by Cork County Council to refuse planning permission for the facility on the site at Dromcummer Beg, Kanturk.

