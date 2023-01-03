Duhallow crematorium plan shot down in flames – again

It would appear the long-running saga over the controversial plan to build a crematorium on the site of the former Duhallow Park Hotel was finally laid to rest following the latest ruling against the plan by An Bord Pleanála.

In December 2021, it emerged that Classic Lodges (Ireland) Ltd had lodged an appeal against a decision by Cork County Council to refuse planning permission for the facility on the site at Dromcummer Beg, Kanturk.

This was after the authority had already refused a previous application for a crematorium on the site.

That decision was upheld by the appeals board, which cited the potential for pollution to the River Blackwater Special Area of Conservation (SAC) and that the location off the main N72 Mallow-Killarney road would “adversely affect the road’s operating efficiency and prejudice its strategic traffic function”.

As with the initial application, the second one once again galvanised the local community into action, with more than 40 submissions/objections lodged against the proposal.

These once again raised concerns about the level of traffic the facility would generate along an already busy stretch of the N72 and the potential impact it might have on public health and the surrounding environment.

Council planners cited two key reasons for refusing the second application, ruling that, if approved, it “would create an adverse effect on the national N72 road where the maximum speed limit applies and would be at variance with policy in relation to control of frontage development on national road”.

They further ruled the facility would “endanger public safety by reason of traffic hazard and obstruction of road users due to the movement of extra traffic generated”.

On both points, they ruled the development would be “contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area”.

Appealing the decision, Classic Lodges Ireland contended that the principle of development had been established and the proposed crematorium “would not have adverse effects on the efficient operation or prejudice the strategic function of the N72”.

They further contended that the planning authority had failed to give proper regard to mitigation measures proposed in a Traffic Transport Assessment submitted with the application.

However, An Bord Pleanála rejected the appeal, based on both environmental and road-safety grounds.

Speaking to The Corkman, one local resident expressed their delight at the latest development in the long-running saga.

“This is great news, just what we had been hoping for. This has never been about blocking the development of the site. Nobody objected when plans were put forward for another hotel and houses on the site,” they said.

“We just want to see the site developed in an appropriate manner that might bring employment to the area,” they added.

Cllr John Paul O’Shea, who was among those to lodge an observation again the crematorium plan, said he hoped the latest ruling meant the proposal was now “dead in the water”.

“A huge issue of contention is that at no stage were there any consultations between the site owners and the local community in relation to the future development of this site,” said Cllr O’Shea.

He said people wanted to see the brownfield site developed into something that would be “appropriate and acceptable to the local community”.

“It would be perfectly suited to a new hotel, something that is badly needed for the Duhallow area,” said Cllr O’Shea.