Drivers’ licence applicants face longest waits in Cork

IF you’re looking to apply for your drivers’ licence in Cork City, you could be waiting up to 22 days and the delay in securing an appointment in Mallow is also among the nation’s longest at 15 days.

This information was disclosed in a response from the Road Safety Authority to a parliamentary question put by Aontú leader, Peadar Tóibín, who was pressing for answers from the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan.

The longest wait in the country for an appointment for a drivers licence is 24 days for Limerick applicants while there’s no wait at all in Skibbereen and a number of other locations across the country.

Aontú’s Cork North West representative Becky Kealy expressed her concern that many young applicants, particularly those heading to third level in the Autumn, would be inconvenienced by these delays.

“The system for applying for driving licences and renewal licences needs to be examined, particularly in the North Cork and Cork city area,” said Ms. Kealy.

“The waiting times are just one issue which constituents have raised with me - and it is a serious issue with many waiting almost four weeks for an appointment,” she said.

“Compare this with our neighbours in Tipperary where the wait time for appointments in Clonmel is a mere one day, there are no wait times in Tralee nor back in West Cork in the Skibbereen centre.”