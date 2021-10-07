Dripsey executions ‘a war crime’

The execution by British Forces of five IRA volunteers captured in Dripsey in Mid Cork in a foiled ambush during the War of Independence was a war crime and should be recognised as such, a leading historian told a commemoration to mark the 100th anniversary of the tragedy.

Gabriel O’Doherty of the School of History at UCC said that the IRA were the volunteer army of Dail Eireann which had declared war on Britain on January 21st 1919 and IRA volunteers should have been recognised as such by the British after their capture, and treated as Prisoners of War.

Mr Doherty pointed to a confidential report from Chief of Staff of British forces in Ireland in March 1920, Lt General Frederick Shaw to the British Cabinet in which he recognised the IRA was “organised and commanded in a manner which would be creditable to highly-trained military experts.”

The British themselves recognised it was a war when they levelled the charge at those captured at Dripsey that they “did levy war against His Majesty by attacking …. a detachment of His Majesty’s Forces”. So the ambush was an act of war in which soldiers of both nations took part, he said.

“The captured soldiers were not afforded the honourable prisoner of war treatment to which their status and deeds, entitled them – rather they, in the manner of felons, were put on trial for their lives, the charge being that they had waged war but waging war is what soldiers do.

“The volunteers fought a clean fight for the duration of the engagement, yet that was precisely the charge that was levelled at them – in other words, those who were executed were done to death not for having done anything wrong but for being who they were, soldiers of the Irish Republic.”

The ambush was planned by a Flying Column of the Cork No 1 IRA Brigade drawn from 6th Battalion units from Berrings, Blarney, Courtbrack, Coachford, Donoughmore, and Rylane in Mid-Cork who had assembled under Captain Frank Busteed at Godfrey’s Cross in Dripsey to attack the British.

However, a local Unionist landowner, Mary Lindsay, who lived at Leemount in Coachford, learned of the planned attack when a shopkeeper in Coachford, Denis Sheehan advised her not to travel to Ballincollig via Dripsey as the IRA were planning an ambush of British troops on the road

Mrs Lindsay contacted the local curate, Fr Ned Shinnick and reportedly told him “You look after your boys, Father and I’ll look after mine” and she proceeded to Ballincollig Barracks where she alerted British troops to the planned ambush by the IRA.

Fr Shinnick sent a messenger to the IRA but Busteed and his fellow officers mistrusted the priest, who was known for his British sympathies, and thinking it was a ruse to get them to abandon the ambush, they remained in position and were surprised by a force from the Manchester Regiment.

Ten men were arrested after a firefight and eight of them went on trial at Victoria Barracks in Cork on February 8th 1921 as Cork was under martial law since December 10th 1920. Three were acquitted while the remaining five were convicted and sentenced to death by firing squad.

The IRA kidnapped Mrs Lindsay and her chauffeur, James Clarke in mid-February 1921 and sent a message to General Sir Peter Strickland at Victoria Barracks on the eve of the planned execution of the IRA men, warning both Mrs Lindsay and her chauffer would be killed if the executions went ahead.

But the British proceeded with the executions and Mid-Cork IRA men Daniel O’Callaghan, Patrick O’Mahony, John Lyons, Timothy McCarthy and Thomas O’Brien, all captured at Dripsey, and Captain John Allen, who was arrested in Tipperary, were all shot by firing squad on February 28th 1921.

A sixth prisoner captured at Dripsey, Captain James Barrett from Donoughmore died from his wounds in hospital on March 22nd, by which time, the IRA under Busteed had executed Mrs Lindsay and Clarke and buried their bodies in a bog in the Rylane area.

Mr Doherty told the gathering of over 300 people at the commemoration that the killing by the IRA of Mrs Lindsay could not be compared to the execution by the British of the IRA men captured at the ambush, given that her actions in informing the British amounted to “a hostile act in a time of war”.

“It was one that transformed those who so acted from civilians, who were entitled to remain above the conflict and be guarded from it, into spies who could not expect any such protection.

“I certainly do not deny that Mrs Lindsay acted according to her political convictions but such convictions were no defence against the charge, properly levelled against her,” said Mr Doherty.

Mr Doherty said there was no doubt but that the killing of Mrs Lindsay and her chauffeur, James Clarke by the IRA followed as direct consequences of the execution of the IRA men but it would be wrong to equate her death with the execution of the Dripsey prisoners, which was a war crime.

He said that it was a matter of record that those on the republican side did everything they could to avoid “the desperately sad sequel” that followed but the final decision lay in British hands to respect the customs of war and not execute the men but they chose to ignore that and instead shot them.

“Both the Volunteers at Dripsey and Mrs Lindsay acted according to the lights dictated by their conscience and both paid the ultimate price for doing so but there, to my mind, the similarity ends – the Volunteers acted to free their country.

“Mrs Lindsay acted as a spy and sought to ensure that Britain continued to rule the country in defiance of the will of the Irish people – I leave it to those assembled here today to decide for themselves, which was the better path,” he told the commemoration.

Earlier, Dripsey Ambush Memorial Committee Chairman, Willie O’Brien paid tribute to Cork County Council Heritage Officer, Conor Nelligan for his support in the restoration of the monument as he recalled how those who died came from the parishes of Mid-Cork. “They played hurling with, and against one another, in the playing fields of Mid-Cork and beyond in manly combat – parish rivalries were put aside at the start of the War of Independence and they were all on the same team now, so to speak,” he recalled.

“To mark the centenary of those two dreadful days – January 28th 1921, the day of the failed ambush and February 28th 1921, the day of the executions, wreaths will be laid and the tricolour will fly at half mast from dawn to dusk, here at the monument,” he said.

Wreaths were laid to remember Captain James Barrett by his grandniece, Catherine Murphy, Volunteer Patrick O’Mahony by his grandniece, Anna Riordan, Volunteer Tim McCarthy by his great grandnephew, PJ O’Mahony, Volunteer John Lyons by his grandnephew, Padraig Riordan, Volunteer Daniel O’Callaghan by his grandnephew, John O’Leary and Lieutenant Thomas O’Brien by his grandniece Martina Horgan.

A centenary wreath was laid by Tim Murphy whose father, Dinny Murphy from Vicarstown was also captured by the British forces but was granted a reprieve while a Centenary Plaque was unveiled by Fred Leonard, nephew of Lieutenant Thomas O’Brien and a Cork County Council plaque was unveiled by Mayor of Cork County, Cllr Gillian Coughlan. Mayor Coughlan said: “As we move through this period of commemoration of the events which led to the foundation of our state, it is only appropriate that we would gather to remember those who lost their lives in the aftermath of the Dripsey Ambush.

“The first memorial unveiled here was a simple wooden cross, unveiled in 1924 by Ann MacSwiney, sister of the former Lord Mayor of Cork, Terence MacSwiney – that small cross marked the ambush site for 14 years until Cork sculptor, Seamus Murphy was commissioned in 1938 to create the slender limestone obelisk we see here and it’s great to see it carefully restored and that the sacrifices that our ancestors made 100 years ago will be remembered for centuries to come.”

Among the public representatives to attend the commemoration were Cork North Central TDs, Colm Burke of Fine Gael and Thomas Gould of Sinn Fein and Cllr Michael Looney, Cllr John Sheehan and Cllr Tony Fitzgerald of Fianna Fail while piper Oisin Sheehan played Sean O’Riada’s Mise Eire.