Dreamcatcher Jack is the Cork Person of the Month

Jack O'Rourke from Ovens with his Cork Person of the Month award for October recognising his contribution to music and education.

CRITICALLY acclaimed Ovens singer/songwriter and teacher Jack O’Rourke has been named as the October Cork Person of the Month in recognition of his contribution to the Irish music scene and education.

Jack O’Rourke first rose to prominence in 2015 through his track ‘Silence’, a moving ode to misunderstood youth and growing up gay, which became something of a torch bearing song for the Irish Marriage Equality referendum.

His 2016 debut album ‘Dreamcatcher’ entrenched his growing reputation as one of Ireland’s most exciting up and coming musicians, peaking at number five in the Irish album charts and drawing huge critical praise, with Tony Lea Clayton calling it ‘a seriously good album from a seriously good songwriter’.

He followed this up with a number of singles and a collection of songs entitled ‘Ivory Towers’, which led Hot Press to label him as ‘one of Ireland’s most gifted songwriters’ in their 2019 mini-album review.

Along the way he has won the Nashville-based International Song-writing Award, appeared on the Late Late Show, and headlined the prestigious ‘Other Voices’ television series.

Despite comparisons various other musicians including David Bowie, Guy Garvey, Kate Bush and John Grant, O’Rourke has developed a unique musical identity of his own, with the piano playing a central role in all he does.

This is very apparent through his most recent single ‘Opera on the Floor’ taken from his eagerly anticipated new album ‘Wild Place’, which is due to be released next month.

Speaking about the single, O’Rourke described it as a ‘catalyst song – a song whisperer which opened floodgates for more songs and an album’.

“It’s only right, that it should be the first release. I sat at the piano and the melody that took shape to my words was quite folk based - I could imagine Liam Clancy, Sandy Denny or even Lisa O’Neill singing it. It’s a story song and a ballad . . . and I’ve missed writing ballads,” he said.

O’Rourke’s musical versatility was underlined through his recent R’n’B influenced collaboration ‘New Day’ with electronic artist Kormac, which has been viewed online more than 500,000 and won an award for its music video.

A music teacher at Gaelcholáiste Mhuire, An Mhainistir Thuaidh, North Monastery Road by day, O’Rourke was recently awarded a residency at the Centre Culturel Irlandaise in Paris to compose a concert album which will be released in 2022.

The Cork Person of the Year founder and organiser, Mallow-native Manus O’Callaghan, said Jack O’Rourke was a worthy winner of the monthly award.

“This is our way of honouring Jack for his immense contribution to Irish music and education over the past several years,” said Mr O’Callaghan.

Jack O’Rourke’s name now goes forward for possible selection as Cork Person of the Year, the winner of which will be announced at the annual gala awards lunch next January.