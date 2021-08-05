Dr Doreen Corridan appointed new CEO of Mallow-based Munster Bovine

THE board of the Mallow-based farm service provider Munster Bovine has announced the appointment of Dr Doreen Corridan as its new chief executive officer, effective from August 23.

Based at Ballyvorisheen the company is Ireland’s largest AI service provider and can trace its roots back to Dr JJR Nagle, who pioneered artificial insemination in Ireland back in the 1940s.

Today the company’s headquarters and base of operations remains in the same location where it all began eight decades ago, with the business providing cutting edge genetics and related products to herd owners across Munster.

Raised on a dairy farm in North Kerry, Dr Corridan graduated from UCD in 1987 with a bachelor of veterinary medicine degree in 1987, going on to receive a PhD in Cattle Reproduction and a certificate in Dairy Heard Health.

A strong advocate of health-herd planning to avoid the overuse of antibiotics and anthelmintics Dr Corridan, along with her husband Tim and daughter Katie, breed and show cattle form their award-winning Roundhill herd. S

She is also an active member of the Limousin Cattle Society and is the chairperson of the Limerick Show.

She has served as a Board Director with the National Cattle Breeding Centre Limited (NCBC) and the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

Currently the Head of Technical with Munster Bovine and a member of their senior management team since 2007, Dr Corridan has played a pivotal role in the development of the Munster Herd Health programme, with she and her team overhauling the mill reports, making them more user-friendly and easier of identify cows for retention and breeding replacement.

Many dairy and beef herd owners will be familiar with Dr Corridan through her farm walks, discussion group meetings and contributions to farming media channels. Welcoming Dr Corridan to her new role, Munster Bovine chairman Richard Henchion pointed out she was also a key driver behind the development of FarmOps, which integrates all their services into a single platform making it easier for herd owners to meet future sustainability commitments

“Doreen is extremely passionate about the growth and development of Munster Bovine for the benefit of its shareholders/farmer customers and has developed excellent technical knowledge covering the Company’s AI, milk recording and Herd Health services,” said Mr Henchion.

“She has also forged strong relationships with various stakeholders of Munster Bovine along with a range of organisations within the agri sector. I would like to congratulate Doreen on her appointment and wish her every success in her new role,” he added.



