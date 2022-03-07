Dowtcha Boy! ‘Quintessential Corkonian’ John Creedon named the 2021 Cork Person of the year

Hall of Fame inductee Caitriona Twomey with the Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Terry Shannon: Cork Person of the Year awards co-organiser organiser, Anne-Marie O’Sullivan and Deputy County Mayor Cllr Audrey Burke.

Internationally acclaimed singer/songwriter Donovan Leitch (right) and his wife Linda Lawrence (middle), who live in Castlemagner, being presented with their unique ‘Republic of Cork’ passports by the Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Terry Shannon and Deputy Mayor of Cork Cllr Audrey Burke. Also pictured is Mallow native and Cork Person of the Year founder and co-organiser Manus O’Callaghan.

The 2021 Cork Person of the Year, broadcaster and author John Creedon with his proud daughter Katie O’Donovan. Photos: Brian Lougheed.

PUT in a nutshell, John Creedon is about as Cork as it gets.

As if to underscore that, the multi-award winning RTÉ broadcaster has been crowned the 2021 Cork Person of the Year at a gala awards lunch in the Rochestown Park Hotel, hosted by RTÉ news anchor Caitriona Perry.

Creedon received a standing ovation from the almost 200-guests at the event, regarded as one of the highlights of the Cork social calendar, as he made his way to the stage where he was presented with the award by Deputy County Mayor Cllr Audrey Buckley and the Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Terry Shannon.

Over a career spanning more than four-decades John Creedon’s musical taste has soothed our souls and his relaxed demeanour and unique presenting style has made him one of Ireland’s most recognisable and best-loved radio and TV personalities.

While he spent much of his early career in the capital, Creedon’s heart always remained in his beloved Cork from where he hosts his hugely popular RTÉ nightly radio show, which attracts a large domestic and international following.

One of the busiest men in Irish showbusiness, he has also written and starred in numerous TV productions and presented shows including ‘Céilúradh from The Royal Albert Hall,’ during President Michael D. Higgins visit to London, and ‘St. Patrick’s Night’ from Beijing, China.

Along with colleagues at RTÉ Cork he has also helped produce multiple documentary TV series including ‘Michael Collins – The Final Day,’ ‘Creedon’s Wild Atlantic Way,’ and ‘Creedon’s Atlas of Ireland.’

The Person of the Year award judges, Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey and his Cork City Council counterpart Ann Doherty, particularly praised Creedon for igniting a new love of Ireland through his Atlas of Ireland’ series, the third series of which will be aired in the summer and his book ‘That Place That We Call Home’.

Awards founder and co-organiser, Mallow native Manus O’Callaghan, said the award was also recognition for the way in which Creedon has “represented Cork City and County through his broadcasting and writings over the years.”

“John Creedon is the quintessential Corkonian and indeed the Creedon family have always been one of Cork’s first families. John Creedon loves Cork, his sense of place and his own tribe,” said Mr O’Callaghan.

“His most recent TV series and book show the layers of meaning behind place names of Ireland’s 63,000 town-lands and reveal stories about our country and the people who walked it before us,” he added.

Speaking to the Corkman after collecting his award, Creedon said he was both “genuinely surprised” given the calibre and achievements of the other 11 monthly nominees.

“I’m humbled. In fact, it’s more than humbling. I am a big fan of the Two Norries podcast and Timmy often speaks about a thing called ‘Imposter Syndrome’ and that feeling of not being good enough,” said Creedon.

“In my own case, I am the Cork Person of the Month for pursuing the stuff that I love through my life and career. So, I am genuinely surprised to have been given this incredible honour,” he added.

Creedon said that although he has picked up numerous awards during his career, this one was particularly special.

“They say that when your peers and your own people say that you’re ok, that must mean that I am ok,” said Creedon.

“I think I can probably retire now- I’ve nowhere else to go,” he laughed.

At the lunch Caitriona Twomey became the latest inductee into the Cork Person of the Year ‘Hall of Fame’, recognition for the incredible work that she and her team of volunteers at Cork Penny Dinners do on behalf of those in need.

Internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Donovan and his wife Linda Lawrence, who live in Castlemagner, were also presented with their unique ‘Republic of Cork’ passports after becoming the latest people to be bestowed with the title of ‘Honorary Corkpersons’.

The Irish Examiner was also honoured to mark the 180th anniversary of the newspaper group.