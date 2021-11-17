Donkey crisis ‘unacceptable and unmanageable’

'Ross' after he was nursed back to full health and rehomed by the Liscarroll-based charity

Picture showing the poor condition donkey 'Ross' was in when he was rescued by the Donkey Sanctuary.

IRELAND is facing into an unprecedented donkey welfare crisis, with one Cork-based charity saying the number of animals requiring rescue, re-homing and sanctuary care has reached “unmanageable and unsustainable levels.”

The Liscarroll-based Donkey Sanctuary has joined forces with other equine charities to highlight the problem, which they say is being driven by a “perfect storm” of chronic long-term irresponsible breeding, a lack of education and awareness and human hardships driven by Covid-19.

Donkey Sanctuary Ireland country manager Laura Foster said the deepening crisis is now “overwhelming” charities such as themselves, Hungry Horse Outside, Sathya Sai Sanctuary, and My Lovely Horse Rescue.

Laura said that between 2018 and 2020 welfare related reports to her organisation from the public had increased by 44% from 373 per year to 536, with telephone advice calls rising by a staggering 150% from 641 to 1,601.

“Even before this year’s crucial winter period had began we had been working flat out to provide care and support for donkeys across the country. By the end of October we had already given support and advice for donkeys in the community on 1,153 occasions and re-homed 180 donkeys,” said Laura.

“We currently have more than 1,800 donkeys in our care and, though the sanctuary’s facilities have been full for many years. Teams work in communities all over Ireland to find new homes for donkeys and provide transport, veterinary and welfare services,” she added.

Addressing the support and action the charity needs, Laura said the factor’s driving Ireland’s donkey welfare crises were “numerous and difficult to resolve.”

“Of course, we will continue to care for thousands of donkeys every year, but working in crisis mode is unacceptable and unsustainable,” said Laura.

“Put simply, we need to tackle this problem in the long-term through better owner education, a national clamp-down on breeding, and more enforcement of the Animal Welfare Act in cases of abuse and neglect.”

Laura said that the sanctuary is bracing itself for an “extremely challenging” winter.

“Now, more than ever, we welcome any donations from members of the public that will enable us to continue tackling poor donkey welfare across Ireland.”

The services of other equine charities are also coming under immense pressure, with Jacinta Darmon of Hungry Horse Outside say they were “drowning in a tidal wave of abandoned, starving, abused and traumatised donkeys.”

“Our yards are full and we do not have the resources - financial or other – to cope.

“This situation is avoidable. Among other actions, we must put an end to the financial incentives for donkey breeding that has led to many of these animals suffering, and those responsible bearing no accountability,” said Jacinta.

“We also desperately and urgently need cooperative engagement and support from government, local authorities and the general public across Ireland to end this suffering and save precious time and resources,” she added.

Martina Kenny of My Lovely Horse Rescue stressed the need for stronger enforcement.

“Ireland requires a serious stance to be taken to protect equines on over-breeding, and monitor the buying and selling of these animals,” said Martina.

“Enforcement is an important deterrent. We need prosecutions and heavy fines using animal health and welfare legislation and chipping and pass-porting needs to be the norm. Until this happens, the crisis will continue,” she warned.