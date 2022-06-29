Doneraile Court, Annes Grove to share Guinness legacy

From Luggala to Farmleigh, Doneraile Court and Annes Grove: Minister O’Donovan welcomes long-term loan of Garech Browne Library. Dr Tony Boylan, Browne Family Trustees, Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan, TD, and Richard Ryan, Browne Family Trustees at the OPW announce the loan of the Garech Browne Library and the gift of his sixty-nine horse-drawn carriages to the State at Farmleigh. In accordance with his wishes, the Garech Browne Library will be curated professionally by the OPW with the generous financial support of the Trustees in a dedicated library space at Farmleigh. The OPW will conserve and display the carriages for visitors to enjoy in fitting period settings at the wonderful historic properties in Farmleigh Estate, Doneraile and Annes Grove. Pic: NO FEE, MAXWELLS

VISITORS to Doneraile Court and Annes Grove in North Cork will soon be able to view some of the sixty nine horse drawn carriages bequeathed to the State by Guinness heir and the founder of Claddagh Record, Garech De Brún.

Garech de Brún died in 2018 at the age of 78 following a colourful and generous life. Years before his death he had gifted the Luggala estate in Wicklow, where he lived until his death, to the State.

Now his lbrary is on long term loan and the extensive collection of 69 horse drawn carriages has been gifted to the State by the Browne/De Brún family.

While the library, Garech’s art collection, which included works by Jack B. Yeats and Francis Bacon, and the majority of the horse drawn carrsiages will be on display at Farmleigh in Dublin, some will also be loaned to Doneraile Court and Annes Grove in North Cork which are managed also by the Office of the Public Works.

According to Patrick O’Donovan, the Minister of State for the OPW, the body is honoured by the trust placed in to care for the library and horse drawn carriages.

“This is the latest example in a long line of significant partnerships we have forged over time at different heritage sites in our care with major cultural institutions, non-profit organisations and private donors and collectors, all in order to preserve and share with the public a rich variety of important collections and legacies,” he said.

Garech, whose friendship with Seán Ó Riada led to a flourishing in Irish traditional music in the 1960s and 70s, was no mere collector as he trained to be a hackney driver to be able to drive the carriages.

“Garech obtained an official qualification: a hackney licence, badge number 99 1972/1973,” said Minister O’Donovan.

“We are very fortunate indeed to be able to conserve and display the carriages for visitors to enjoy in fitting period settings at our wonderful historic properties in Farmleigh Estate, Doneraile and Annes Grove.”

Farmleigh is the official guest house of the Irish State, where visiting heads of state and other dignitaries are accommodated during trips to Ireland. The De Brún library and artwork will be displayed in the former Oak Room,

It will contain a display of artworks, personal and Guinness family memorabilia, photographic material, furniture and other objects and will be named The Garech Browne Room