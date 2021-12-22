Doireann goes in search of her grandfather

Doireann Ní Ghlacáin travelled to Paris to where Seán Ó Riada once felt he had found his tribe.

THE grand-daughter of iconic Irish composer, Sean Ó Riada, attempts to get to know the man she never met in a deeply personal TV film to be screened on TG4 on St Stephen’s Night.

Doireann Ní Ghlacáin, an accomplished musician herself and also well known for her TV presenting for the Irish language station, is the daughter of Sorcha Ní Riada whose father was the late composer.

In Seán Ó Riada, Mo Sheanathair, Doireann speaks of her own conflicted opinions about her grandfather.

“Seán Ó Riada was a composer of classical and Irish traditional music,” she said.

“Up until now, I hadn’t a great deal of interest in my grandfather’s heritage.

“I think I’ve harboured a bit of resentment.

“I was told that drink was to blame for his early death at 40 years of age.

“He died fifty years ago but I have one question that I’ve never been able to fully answer for myself - what kind of man was Seán Ó Riada?”

In the documentary she speaks to many who knew Seán, including her own mother, Sorcha, and her uncle, Peadar, as well as others of the Ó Riada family and there are also contributions from members of Cór Chúil Aodha, which Ó Riada founded in 1964, and others who knew the composer.

Danny Maidhcí Ó Súilleabháin, an acclaimed sean nós singer and native of Cúil Aodha, said that Seán ‘drew the singing and music and poetry out of the people of the area’ while the late Dónal Ó Liatháin, another early recruit to the choir, spoke of Ó Riada as a man who ‘instilled a new spirit in the people, he gave them a sense of self respect which they had lost’. “He was a revolutionary in a way,” he said.

In a conversation with her uncle, Peadar, she confesses that she felt ‘cross’ with her grandfather because he knew he couldn’t drink.

“I wouldn’t be angry with him at all - a person lives their life as best they can,” he responds.“You have to make your own choice then, I can’t tell you what to choose,” he said.

In his early 20s, Seán travelled to live and work in Paris where Doireann follows him as she feels it was in the French capital Seán thought he would ‘find his tribe’.

After a sojourn in which he found work but struggled to pay bills, he returned home to Ireland where his meteoric rise to fame began.

Others interviewed during the programme include Iarla Ó Lionáird who spoke of Ó Riada’s arrival and the effect he produced of lifting peoples’ spirits, something which was followed by his devastating, fast and sorrowful death. Seán Ó Sé, who sang with Ceoltóirí Chualann and was a close friend of Ó Riada, was also interviewed.

Speaking to The Corkman, Doireann says she got a better understanding of her grandfather during the making of the programme in the late summer and early autumn this year.

“I focused not so much on his achievements but on finding out as much as possible about the man,” she said.

Seán Ó Riada Mo Sheanathair will be broadcast at 9.20pm on Tugr St. St Stpehen’s Night.