Dogs sniff out drugs parcels bound for Cork

Detector dogs Sam and Bailey sniffed out the parcels containing these drugs bound for different locations around Ireland.

FORTY parcels containing herbal cannabis, and thousands of tablets were seized by Revenue officials thanks to the detective work of their two detector dogs, Sam and Bailey.

The estimated value of the drugs contained in the 40 parcels, some of which were bound for Cork addresses, was put at just short of €300,000. The haul found at two locations in Dublin included 10kgs of herbal cannabis, 30,400 Benzodiazepine tablets and 10,600 Zopiclone tablets.

Smaller quantities of other drugs such as ephedrine and ecstasy tablets, butane honey oil, cannabis oil, synthetic cannabinoids and ‘hash cakes’ were also seized.

Detector dogs Sam and Bailey put their sniffing skills to good use when searching through the pile of parcels which were marked variously as items like ‘Make Up’, ‘Health Care Products’, ‘Documents’, ‘Sports Equipment’ and ‘Dog Accessories’.

The addresses on the parcels included locations in Cork, Mayo, Dublin, Galway, Cavan, Limerick, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Clare, Tipperary, and Donegal.

Initial investigations indicate the parcels originated from the UK, the Netherlands, the US, Spain, France, Canada, India and Hungary.

This is just the latest in a series of seizures by Revenue of drugs.

Revenue said that if businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.