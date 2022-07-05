Does this Cork filling station have the cheapest motor fuel in Ireland?

Is this the cheapest motor fuel in Ireland at present? The petrol and diesel prices at the Swift filling station in Rathcormac in North Cork on display. The picture was taken on Monday, July 4.

Hard pressed motorists will be asking their sat-navs to take them to Rathcormac, near Fermoy in north Cork, as the filling station in the village appears to be bucking the national trend of rocketing petrol and diesel prices.

At present the fuel in the Swift station in the village is priced at €2.02.9 for a litre of diesel and €2.04.9 for a similar amount of unleaded petrol.

The price of diesel is at least 10c cheaper than the average price of a litre in other stations around the country, which is currently ranging from €2.12 to €2.20 in some Cork city stations.

Meanwhile, on less travelled routes, M&J Kelleher’s in Clondrohid is offering diesel at €2.07.9 per litre and unleaded is at €2.12 while, at Lee’s in Charleville, located at a busy point on the N20, diesel is available at €2,09.9.

What’s the price of petrol or diesel at your local filling station? Send your photos and details to coliathain@corkman.ie and we will consider featuring them here for the benefit of Cork motorists out on the roads at present.