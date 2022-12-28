Divers brave the elements for Blackwater Sub Aqua Club St Stephen’s Day Fin Swim

FOLLOWING the festive indulgences of Christmas Day members of the Fermoy-based Blackwater Sub Aqua Club (SAC) took to the River Blackwater on a chilly St Stephen’s day morning for their annual fin swim.

Almost 20 members took to the water at Castlehyde for the 3.5km swim backed up by a support team of Olan Farrell, Eugene Whelan and Nena McAuliffe.

Sub Aqua Club PRO Louise Feeney said the brisk flowing river following recent rainfall meant it was going to be a fast swim.

So it proved to be, with the first swimmer completing the course in just over half-an-hour.

“All the swimmers finished in under 40-minutes. The finish line at the Fermoy Rowing Club slipway provided a welcome respite from the chilly waters.

Each diver was met with waiting family and friend’s applauding their efforts and a well-deserved hot cup of tea,” said Louise.

She said that in addition to serving as an annual fitness test for club members the Fin Swim is one of the club’s most important fundraising events for their Search and Recovery Unit.

“Our thanks to all who supported the event and for the continued support of the public, community groups and local businesses in ensuring that the unit is able to attend search and recovery missions both locally and across the country,” said Louise.

“As 2022 is drawing to a close, we as a club would like to wish everyone a safe, healthy and peaceful 2023,” she added.