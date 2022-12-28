Cork

Divers brave the elements for Blackwater Sub Aqua Club St Stephen’s Day Fin Swim

Des Brown and Dermot Barry relaxing after crossing the finish line the Fermoy Rowing Club. Expand
Eugene Whelan, Olan O Farrell and Nena McAuliffe provided safety cover as the divers swam the 3.5km course from Castlehyde to Fermoy. Expand
Susan Vaughan, Louise Feeney, Gearoid Looney and Peter Whelan approaching the finish line . Expand
Swimmers and support team members at Castlehyde prior to the annual Blackwater Sub Aqua Club St Stephen&rsquo;s Day Fin Swim. Expand
Eamonn O&rsquo;Herlihy was first to pass the finish line, completing the course in just over 30-minutes. Expand
Some of the divers taking advantage of the free flowing current on the River Blackwater as they made their way downstream. Expand
Judith O&rsquo;Brien, Dick Vaughan, Eric O Neill and George Goggin arriving at the Fermoy Rowing Club slipway. Expand
Judith O&rsquo;Brien approaching the finish by the Fermoy Rowing Club. Expand

Eugene Whelan, Olan O Farrell and Nena McAuliffe provided safety cover as the divers swam the 3.5km course from Castlehyde to Fermoy.

Susan Vaughan, Louise Feeney, Gearoid Looney and Peter Whelan approaching the finish line .

Swimmers and support team members at Castlehyde prior to the annual Blackwater Sub Aqua Club St Stephen&rsquo;s Day Fin Swim.

Eamonn O&rsquo;Herlihy was first to pass the finish line, completing the course in just over 30-minutes.

Some of the divers taking advantage of the free flowing current on the River Blackwater as they made their way downstream.

Judith O&rsquo;Brien, Dick Vaughan, Eric O Neill and George Goggin arriving at the Fermoy Rowing Club slipway.

Judith O&rsquo;Brien approaching the finish by the Fermoy Rowing Club.

Des Brown and Dermot Barry relaxing after crossing the finish line the Fermoy Rowing Club.

Bill Browne

FOLLOWING the festive indulgences of Christmas Day members of the Fermoy-based Blackwater Sub Aqua Club (SAC) took to the River Blackwater on a chilly St Stephen’s day morning for their annual fin swim.

Almost 20 members took to the water at Castlehyde for the 3.5km swim backed up by a support team of Olan Farrell, Eugene Whelan and Nena McAuliffe.

