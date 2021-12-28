Divers brave the elements for 33rd annual Blackwater SAC St Stephen’s Day ‘Fin Swim’

George Goggin, Noel Hayes and Maurice Carroll look none the worse for wear after completing the St Stephen’s Day ‘ Fin Swim’.

The participating ‘Fin Swim’ divers with the support team pictured at Castlehyde ahead of the Blackwater SAC’s 33rd annual St Stephen’s Day ‘Fin Swim’.

THE Fermoy-based Blackwater Sub Aqua Club (SAC) finished what has been a difficult year for them on something of a high with their annual St Stephen’s Day ‘Fin Swim’.

Despite what club PRO Ken Barry described as “challenging conditions” a dozen divers backed up by a support team took part in the event, which doubles up a fundraiser and an annual fitness test for the participating club members.

Mr Barry said that with a brisk flowing river following recent rainfall it was always going to be a fast swim. So it proved to be, with the club training officer Mike Reidy the first to complete the 3.3km swim from Castlehyde to Fermoy in just 34-minutes.

“With temperatures close to eight degrees it was always going to be a cold swim, so the hot drinks provided by Fermoy Rowing Club at the finish line were much appreciated,” said Mr Barry.

“Our thank also to Michael Flatley for allowing us to access the river at Castlehyde, to Olan O’Farrell for providing safety cover for the swimmers on the day and to all who came out to support the event,” he added.

Mr Barry said 2021 had been a difficult year for the club, with the pandemic restrictions limiting dive opportunities.

“Despite this members did take the opportunity to dive where and when they could and the club still managed to run training courses for members. Our voluntary Search and Recovery Unit members continued to be available when required for searches and all mandatory training throughout the year,” said Mr Barry.

He said that raising the funding needed to keep the club running smoothly over the past year had also proved to be challenging. In response to this the club developed the ‘Blackwater 169’ initiative, during which members collectively swam the 169km length of the River Blackwater to raise vital funding for the search and recovery unit.

“Our thanks to all who supported the initiative and for the continued support of the public, community groups and local businesses for their support in ensuring that the unit was able to attend search and recovery missions both locally and across the country,” said Mr Barry.

“Our Flag Day Collections in Fermoy, Mitchelstown, are always difficult to man fully by club members due to work and other commitments, so we thank the friends of the club for their assistance and help sometimes in cold and wet conditions,” he added.

Mr Barry said it was hoped that the postponed open nights for people interested in taking up diving would take place in the New Year.

“We will keep you posted on these and future events, including a new trainee course in early 2022. For more information visit our Facebook page or contact any of the club officers,” said Mr Barry

“We would like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends and supporters a very happy and peaceful New Year,” he added.