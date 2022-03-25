Diarmuid named as Young Musician of the Year in TG4’s Gradaim Ceoil

Diarmuid Ó Meachair, Cúil Aodha, the winner of a prestigious Gradam Ceoil TG4 award for 'Ceoltóir Óg na Bliana/Young Musician of the Year'.

Connie O'Connell, Cill na Martra, the winner of the TG4 Gradam Ceoil for Cumadóir na Bliana/Composer of the Year.

In photo L to R are Diarmuid O Meachair, Edwina Guckiam, Connie O Connell TG4 Gradam Ceoil 2022 Awards ceremony will take place in Dublin for the first time in the awards history. This is the 25th year of the awards ceremony and it will air live on TG4 on Easter Sunday 17th April at 9.30pm from the National Concert Hall. The annual Gradam Ceoil Awards, also known as ‘the Oscars of traditional music’, pay homage to musicians who have advanced, strengthened, and preserved traditional music in Ireland Musician 2022 will be awarded to Paddy Glackin. The full list of TG4 Gradam Ceoil 2022 recipients reads as follows: Ceoltóir /Musician - Paddy Glackin Amhránaí /Singer - Sarah Ghriallais Ceoltóir Óg/Young Musician - Diarmuid Ó Meachair Gradam Saoil/Lifetime Achievement - Dolores Keane Cumadóir / Composer - Connie O’Connell Grúpa Ceoil/Music Group- Skara Brae Gradam Comaoine/Outstanding Contribution - Edwina Guckian

TWO musicians from Gaeltacht Mhúscraí have been named among the recipients for TG4’s prestigous ‘Gradaim Ceoil’ awards, due to be presented at a live televised concert from the National Concert Hall in Dublin on Easter Sunday night.

Diarmuid Ó Meachair, a teacher at Gaelscoil Uí Ríordáin in Ballincollig, is the fourth generation of his family to pick up and master the accordeon, his great grandfather, Néilus Ó Muirithe, was a box player, as was his grandfather, Tadhg Ó Riordáin, and his aunt, Eibhlín Ní Ríordáin.

The Cúil Aodha man’s own parents and siblings are all accomplished musicians. and it was inevitable that he would take up an instrument. His dedication to the box and his mastery of the instrument has led to invitations to travel around the country and abroad.

The citation for his nomination as TG4’s Ceoltóir Óg na Bliana/Young Musician of the Year describes Diarmuid as ‘one of the most exciting accordion/melodeon players of his generation’.

“Having started on the tin whistle and growing up singing with Cór Chúil Aodha, Diarmuid was always immersed in the Irish traditional music world.

“His music not only comes from the area but very much from the blood.

“Drawing from musicians such as Finbarr Dwyer, Jackie Daly, Johnny Connolly and mixing that with techniques from John Kimmell and many Quebec musicians.”

In 2018, he performed, and hosted a workshop on the button accordion, at Éigse Dhiarmuidín in his native Múscraí while in 2020 he performed solo as part of the TG4 series Tradfest; and in 2020 and 2021, he taught at Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy in Milltown Malbay in County Clare. In his role as a teacher in Gaelscoil Uí Riordáin, he directed a group of 80 children to perform four sean nós songs at the Cork Choral Festival.

At this week’s event to announce the nominations and publicise the forthcoming concert, Diarmuid paid tribute to his own antecedents who had played the instrument and expressed his appreciation for the award.

“It’s difficult to put it in wor ds really but it’s nice to get the recognition from people who know their craft as far as traditional music is concerned.

“It’s nice that I now have the platform to share my music with others.”

Connie O’Connell’s award of Cumadóir na Bliana/Composer of the Year is a highlight of a lifetime of musicianship, participating in sessions and an acknowledgement that the Cill na Martra fiddle player is a musician widely respected by his colleagues in the traditional music world.

His citation points to his double album and accompanying book where he plays his own compositions alongside his daughter Áine, also an accomplished fiddle player.

“Connie’s music has been influenced by the renowned fiddle players of the nearby Sliabh Luachra area such as Denis Murphy, Pádraig O’Keeffe, and Julia Clifford.

“In 2014 a collection of 69 of his compositions was released as two CDs (recorded by Connie and his daughter, Áine), entitled ‘Bóithín na Smaointe’, along with a book of the tunes. UCC – where Connie has taught fiddle since the 1980s – has made this Bóithrín na Smaointe project available as a free, online learning resource.”

Alongside Diarmuid and Connie on the list of Gradaim Ceoil winners for 2022, the 25th edition of the awards, are some of Ireland’s most acclaimed musicians and singers.

The overall award, Ceoltóir na Bliana/Musician of the Year, is going to Paddy Glackin, one of the country’s finest fiddle players while Dolores Keane, one of Ireland’s most distinctive and soulful singers . She comes from the famous Keane family in Caherlistrane in Galway and her aunts, Sarah and Rita, were both recognised singers.

Another award winner is acclaimed singer from Galway, Sarah Ghriallais, from the sean nós tradition, who has been awarded the ‘Amhránaí na Bliana/Singer of the Year’ title while Edwina Guckian, a sean nós dancer and teacher from Leitrim has been ma,ed as the winner of the Gradam Comaoine/Outstanding Contribution Award.

The awards will be presented at a live TG4 concert from the NCH to be broadcast on Easter Sunday.