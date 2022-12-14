Derry Girls star Siobhan McSweeney says new Disney+ superhero series is ‘Extraordinary’

Cork actress and star of ‘Derry Girls’ Siobhán McSweeney has shared a trailer of her upcoming superhero series to be streamed on Disney Plus in January.

The Aherla born actress with strong roots in Gaeltacht Mhúscraí said she was ‘genuinely excited’ about the series, Extraordinary, which will begin to stream on Disney Plus on January 25.

"Lads. The trailer for #extraordinary which is coming to @DisneyPlus in the new year is here AND ITS AMAZING OMG,” Siobhán tweeted on Wednesday.

Siobhán, who played the iconic Sister Michael, recently voted fictional teacher of the year in an online poll where she beat Dumbledore of Harry Potter fame, isn’t the only Cork actor to star in the comedy as one of the co-stars is Mairéad Tyers.

The Disney Plus series tells the story of Jen, a 25-year-old woman, who doesn’t have a super-power. She lives in London at a time when everyone gets a super power when they turn 18.

"She’d take anything at this point,” according to the publicity material. “Adrift in a big, confusing world and armed with nothing but a bit of hope, a lot of desperation and her flatmates, Jen begins her journey to find her maybe-superpower.”

Written by series creator and lead writer Emma Moran, a stand-out debut writer with an utterly distinctive voice, and from BAFTA, Golden Globe, Emmy, and Peabody Award-winning production company behind “Killing Eve”, Sid Gentle Films, this is a fresh, innovative comedy about being young and finding your feet in a confusing world, when all you’ll ever be is ‘ordinary’.

“Extraordinary” will be the latest addition of Disney+ UK Original series launching on the platform, following rom-com action thriller “Wedding Season” and “Save Our Squad with David Beckham”.