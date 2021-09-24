Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney ready for one last series

Sister Michael, the Derry Girls character played by Siobhán McSweeney, features in many internet memes and, lately, as a mural in Dublin.

CORK actor Siobhán McSweeney has ironed her nun’s habit and has sent her martial arts suit to the dry-cleaners as she prepares for one last outing as Sister Michael in the hit comedy series, Derry Girls.

Siobhán, who hails from Aherla and has strong links with the Múscraí Gaeltacht, has starred in several hit TV series including The Fall, The Great Pottery Throwdown and in Exploring Northern Ireland on Channel 4.

Her role as the straight talking Mother Superior in the convent school on the banks of the Foyle attended by Erin, Orla, Michelle, Clare and that English fellow, James – aka the Derry Girls – has propelled her to international stardom and she’s now starring in the new drama series based on the novel by Graham Norton, Holding. Filming on the series had to be delayed when she fell and broke her leg during the production which is ongoing in west Cork where Graham Norton has a holiday home.

Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee has announced that the third series of the hit comedy will be its last.

"It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series. Derry Girls is a coming of age story, following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly, very slowly, start to become adults, while around them the place they call home starts to change too and Northern Ireland enters a new more hopeful phase – which was a small, magical window of time.

"Derry Girls is a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me.”

Siobhán McSweeney’s reaction to the announcement was one of acceptance and anticipation of what she described as a ‘cracker’ of a third series.

"There we are now. What ride it has been alright. We had no idea it would go like this. Thank you all. Especially to the people of Derry and Northern Ireland. And be warned, series 3 is a cracker. Dusting off the habit and sending out the judo suit to be dry cleaned.”

The third series is likely to be screened on TVs early in 2022.