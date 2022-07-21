Deputy Michael Moynihan warns AIB move will effectively leave region ‘without a banking service’

The downgrading of Kanturk AIB to 'cashless' status follows the closure of the Bank of Ireland branch in the town last year.

DUHALLOW is facing a cashless future following the decision of AIB to transform two branches in the region to cashless ‘sales offices’ which will leave the region ‘without a functioning banking service’, according to Cork North West TD, Michael Moynihan.

The transformation to a cashless model in Millstreet and Kanturk AIB branches, as well as the branch in Mitchelstown – along with five others throughout the county – means both Duhallow towns have now effectively lost their local banks as the Bank of Ireland had closed its branches in both locations last October.

According to Deputy Moynihan AIB’s decision would leave elderly customers at particular risk. “People will be more vulnerable as, I fear, more of them will be keeping cash in their houses.”

The Fianna Fáil TD said he had written to the Minister for Finance, the Financial Regulator and the Central Bank to raise his concerns with them about the announcement.

IRD Duhallow CEO Maura Walsh said this was an issue for the entire Duhallow region.

“For eight banks to close in the county, and a quarter of that to be in our area, I really think it’s a call to action,” she said.

“If it’s cashless and chequeless – do we need it at all, why would you have anyone there?,” she said.

