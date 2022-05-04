Dental medical card scheme in need of a radical overhaul

Figures shown the number of dentists in the North Cork area operating the scheme has dropped by 35% since 2017.

FIGURES obtained by the Irish Dental Association (IDA) from the HSE have shown a dramatic decrease in the number of Cork dentists operating the medical card scheme over the past five-years – promoting a call for a radical overhaul of the scheme.

The figures shown that there are now just 257 dentists in Cork contracted to the scheme, down from 317 in 2017, with the number in North Cork dropping by a staggering 35% over the period.

This means there are now just 30 dentists covering the North Cork area, which includes Millstreet, Kanturk, Charleville, Mallow, Mitchelstown and Fermoy, down from 46 in 2017.

The medical card scheme, or Dental Treatment Services Scheme (DTSS), is the HSE-contracted service that was first developed in 1994 and provides access to dental care to medical card holders.

Reimbursement levels to dentists were reduced following the financial crisis of 2008 and treatments available to medical card holders suspended or available in emergency cases only.

This has not changed in the 13 years since, and dentists have become increasingly critical and frustrated by a scheme that they say is not reflective of modern dental practice, does not have the patient’s best interests at heart and is completely unfit for purpose.

Cork dentist, Dr Mairead Browne, said the IDA believes that “modernisation and not modification” of the dental scheme for medical card patients is now needed to ensure their oral healthcare needs are met.

“Dentists want an entirely new scheme that reflects modern dental practice and care, one that allows vulnerable groups to access routine dental care in their community,” said Dr Browne.

She said that dentists “cannot in all good conscience” operate a scheme they say limits their ability to provide preventative treatment and the use of modern material and techniques.

“As such, dentists are leaving the scheme in their droves and medical card patients are finding it more and more difficult to access care in their own communities,” said Dr Browne. “

The HSE has a responsibility to ensure medical card patients can access adequate dental care, as is their duty under the Health Act. Dentists believe that the HSE has wilfully allowed the scheme fall into a state of crisis and unless meaningful reform comes soon, dentists will continue to leave, and patients will continue to suffer,” she added.