Denise clocks up over quarter of a million steps on walking aid to support air ambulance

Denise Ridout presented the proceeds of a fundraiser for the Irish Community Air Ambulance represented by Donie Lucey in the presence of Pat O'Connor, Social Care Worker and Helen Moynihan, Kerry Parents and Friends Association at a get together in Rathcoole. Picture John Tarrant

Popular Kilcummin personality Denise Ridout hit the Ring of Kerry trail in support of the community air ambulance based in Rathcoole and certainly went the extra miles to aid this very popular cause.

With the help of her walking aid, Denise clocked up a massive 252,032 steps in Killarney National Park - that’s the equivalent of the 179km trek around the famous Ring of Kerry.

“It’s a worthy charity to support, part of healthy living and promoting mental health,” said Denise, who added: “I want to thank everybody in Kerry Parents and Friends for the support,”

Denise’s efforts raised €256.90 for the charity, and it is indeed much needed. After years of planning and community driven fundraising, the ICRR air ambulance was launched three years ago in partnership with the National Ambulance Service.

Spokesperson Donie Lucey said the helicopter “can be anywhere in Munster in 30 minutes flying time” from the first call to 999.

“We’re responding to cardiac arrests, strokes, falls from a height, road traffic accidents, equestrian and farm related incidences and they’re all time critical. The aim of the air ambulance is to maximise resources, save time and save people’s lives”, said Donie.

“We rely heavily on fundraising to maintain the ambulance, and all credit to Denise for her novel means to raise funds”, he said.