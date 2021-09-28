Demand surges for Mallow homes

A FIRM of Mallow auctioneers has said that a market assessment by a prominent property website has got it badly wrong about the market in Mallow and the wider north Cork area.

According to John Singleton of SOC Property, the analysis presented on myhome.ie, which suggests that prices for homes in the Mallow area have decreased by 8%, doesn’t reflect the reality of the situation in the town.

“We’d have the absolute opposite experience here in Mallow,” said Mr. Singleton. “If you were to say it was 8% down here, you’d be completely bucking the trend.

“We’d have in excess of 10% of a price rise in Mallow.”

Mr. Singleton suggested that the disparity arising between the myhome.ie report and the analysis of another well known property website, where prices in Cork were said to be up by 12%, was down to the different methods used by the two websites.

While Daft.ie focuses on the transaction value, what the purchaser pays the vendor for the property, myhome.ie bases its analysis on the asking price.

A strategy of some property agents is to put down the asking price of a property in order to entice more potential purchasers to show an interest.

According to Mr. Singleton the market for homes in Mallow has surged considerably since the Pandemic and is in a far healthier state than it was before COVID-19 hit in March 2020.

“Since things opened up in May and June of this year, it’s like the tap was turned on again.

“People have come out and the appetite has been huge.

“Stock levels were low and people were more prepared this time around because they had a lot of savings and they were in a better position to buy.”

He pointed to a number of positive attributes for Mallow which make a purchase in the town an attractive proposition for potential house buyers.

“Property in the town is 10-15% less expensive than Cork, it has good internet connectivity, a railway station, riverside walks,” he said.