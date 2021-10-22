Decision due on Duhallow crematorium in early November

‘They are taking us for mugs’ - the local community has made their feelings on the crematorium proposal abundantly clear.

The long-running saga over the controversial proposal to build a crematorium in north Cork on the site of the former Duhallow Park Hotel is set to once again come under the spotlight

This after a Cork County Council planning official confirmed the authority is due to deliver its decision on the latest application for the facility on the N72 Cork-Killarney Road at Dromcummer Beg, Kanturk on Monday, November 1.

In March of this year a fresh application was lodged for the crematorium in the name of Classic Lodges (Ireland) Ltd, after a previous application lodged for the by the same company was shot down by both Cork County Council and An Bord Pleanála.

The initial application for the facility had galvanised the local community into action, with more than 50 observations/submissions lodged against the plan and an online petition calling on people to express their objections to it.

Issues raised included the traffic safety along the busy N72 road, the impact the facility might have on public health and the surrounding environment and the lack of consultation with the local community.

The proposal was subsequently shot down by council planners who said they were “not satisfied that the proposed development would not adversely impact on public health and the environment by reason of serious air pollution”.

An Bord Pleanála upheld the decision citing traffic concerns and the potential for pollution to the Blackwater River Special Area of Conservation.

It has been hoped the appeals board decision would finally draw a line under the saga. However, much to the surprise of many, Classic Lodges returned with the fresh application.

Speaking at the time one local resident told The Corkman the proposal could expect the same level of resistance as before.

“If anything people are more angry than before, we feel like classic Lodges are taking us for mugs. It feels like they are just trying to walk over this community in order to get what they want,” they said.

It came as no surprise that more than 40 fresh submissions were lodged against the plan.

“As far as we are concerned nothing has changed. The same concerns about traffic safety, public health and the environment still apply,” said the resident.

Council planners has initially set a date of May 17 for a decision on the application.

However, this was delayed on foot of a request to the applicant for further information on the proposal.

This information, which related to issues including an air quality and noise impact assessments and traffic safety and public lighting on the N72 road was received by council planners in early September.

“This information has been assessed and we are still on course to make a decision on the application by November 1” said the council official.