Death of Cork-born broadcasting legend

President Eamon De Valera was among the many historical figures interviewed by Donncha Ó Dúlaing.

RTÉ broadcaster Donncha Ó Dúlaing was famous for programmes such as 'Fáilte Isteach' and interviews with many Irish historical figures such as Éamonn Devalera and Christy Ring

TAOISEACH Mícheál Martin has led tributes to veteran RTÉ broadcaster Donncha Ó Dúlaing whose death was announced on Sunday morning.

The Doneraile born presenter of ‘Fáilte Isteach’ and ‘Highways and Byways’ as well as the interviewer of hurling legend Christy Ring and President Éamon De Valera, was 88 when he died. His wife, Vera, passed away a week previously.

According to the Taoiseach, Mr Ó Dúlaing was an ‘outstanding broadcaster who brought much joy to his loyal listeners over the decades’.

"'Highways and Byways' reached parts of Ireland that didn’t always get attention,” said Mr Martin.

“His interviews will live long in the memory.”

The Cork presenter worked in both radio and TV and was known for his cultural and traditional music programmes.

Mr Ó Dúlaing’s broadcasting career began when he joined Radio Éireann in 1964 and lasted over 50 years.

He was best known for his Highways and Byways programme where Mr Ó Dúlaing took part in numerous walks over the years, throughout Ireland, America and the Middle East raising

millions of euro for chosen charities.

During his career he interviewed people such as Éamon de Valera, Christy Ring, Pope John Paul II and Maureen O’Hara.

His last programme on RTÉ radio was Fáilte Isteach which finished in 2015 when Mr Ó Dúlaing retired. He said goodbye to his listeners on the final edition of the programme which was broadcast on April 25, 2015.

Mr Mr Ó Dúlaing’s son Ruairí shared a tribute online, he said his father was “not inclined to stay now that Vera has gone.”

Dee Forbes, RTÉ’s Director General, described Mr Ó Dúlaing as an iconic broadcaster and paid tribute to his charity work.

"A tireless fundraiser, his charity walks were as legendary as the

many legends who crossed his path, from Eamon de Valera to Pope John Paul II, Mick Jagger to Gene Kelly," Ms Forbes said.

"When he closed his beloved parlour of dreams with the final Fáilte

Isteach in 2015, it brought to an end a 50-year career in broadcasting.

"His contribution to public service broadcasting, to Irish life and Irish lives, was immense."

Head of RTÉ Radio One Peter Woods described Mr Ó Dúlaing as a

central part of Irish cultural life during his career as a broadcaster.

"The word 'legend' is sometimes used lightly but he was that," Mr Woods said.

"He loved the road and in an era when radio outside broadcasts

usually came from a mobile unit, Donncha adapted early to technology and ranged across the country with a tape recorder. He had great enthusiasm for radio and presented Fáilte Isteach well into his 80s.

"He said [Christy] Ring's advice was to keep an eye on the ball, even

when it was in the referee's hand - that advice characterised the broadcasting career of Donncha Ó Dúlaing. He was a one off."

Mr Ó Dúlaing is survived by four sons.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Sinéad, and by his wife, Vera, who died last Sunday.