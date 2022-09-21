Day for Damian: Miles long motorcade helps celebrate mechanic’s 50th birthday

And they're off - the event was kicked off with a motorcade which left the Top of Coom headed to Baile Mhúirne and returned again via the back roads to Ireland's Highest Pub.

The motorcade featured a large number of tractors as well as vintage, classic and rally cars as well as Honda 50s and other motor bikes and numberous other cars that Damian might have repaired over the years.

A motorcade of 270 vehicles, including tractors, vintage and classic cars and Honda 50 motorbikes, stretching all the way from Ireland’s highest pub, the Top of Coom, to the village of Cúil Aodha, several miles away participated in a special birthday tribute to much loved local mechanic Damian Dineen on what would have been his 50th birthday on Sunday.

The 'Day for Damian' was organised as a celebratory remembrance of the father of three children and husband to Lucy who had died in December 2020 following a brave struggle with cancer.

And the several hundred people who turned up for Sunday's party at the Top contributed a total - so far - of €26,500 to the Kerry Cancer Support Group and a cheque presentation ceremony is on the cards in the next few weeks.

"We were blown away by the generosity of people to the cause - it shows the respect and affection people felt for Damian of course and this was a cause close to his heart," said Tracy, who was one of the organisers. "The Kerry Cancer Support Group were delighted with the result and are planning to buy a new bus to bring people suffering from cancer from Kerry to hospital."

Damian was one of the founders of the local Honda 50 club and participated in the trip from the Top of Coom to England's highest pub, the Tan Hill Inn in Yorkshire in 2014. A mechanic who learned the trade from his father Diarmuid and who spent several years working with Randles Garage in Killarney, he set up his own business in Doire'n Chuilinn Cúil Aodha a number of years ago and regularly had a queue of cars waiting for repairs at his garage near his home.

Such was his skill and reaonableness in terms of pricing, his services were sought far and near.

His wife, Lucy, thanked all those who came along to make the day so special for herself and their three children, Liadh, Eoin and Liam. "It was a mighty celebration of Damian - we're so grateful for everybody who came along to the event and who contributed in any way to making it the success it was."