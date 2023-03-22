Darkness into Light returning to 23 location across Cork city and county

Eddie Walsh and Donal Mannix from Kanturk with the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde at the launch of Darkness into Light 2023.

Valerie Kirby, Kate Durrant, Jim McEvoy and Jasmine the dog, Blarney, with Cllr Deirdre Forde Lord Mayor of Cork at the Cork launch of Darkness into Light 2023 at the Quad in University College Cork.

COMMUNITIES at almost two-dozen venues across Cork are already gearing up for what promises to be the biggest ever ‘Darkness Into Light’ fundraiser in aid of Pieta, which will take place as the sun rises on Saturday, May 6.

Sponsored by Electric Ireland, the event is the annual flagship fundraiser for the charity, which offers a free counselling service to those suffering from suicide ideation, people who self-harm and bereaved who have lost a loved one through suicide.

Pieta has more than 200 qualified therapists in 20 centres across the country and a 24/7 helpline (1800 247 247) and text service (51444), ensuring help is at hand around the clock for those in crisis.

Each year the charity provides personalised one-to-one therapy to around 7,000 people in need, answers almost 100,000 crisis calls and texts and supports more than 600 families whose lives have been torn apart by suicide.

Their Suicide Bereavement Liaison Service offers practical and emotional support to bereaved families in their own homes or at place of their choice.

Pieta house also provides support to children and adolescents through their Resilience Academy, a six-week programme for secondary schools dedicated to promoting positive mental health.

Of course, none of this would be possible without the support of the public through events such as Darkness Into Light, which started in 2009 with 400 people donning the now iconic yellow t-shirts and walking around a 5km course around Dublin’s Phoenix Park.

Since then the event has grown with each passing year, becoming a global phenomenon with hundreds of thousands of people taking part in daybreak walks at locations in Ireland and across the world.

This year walks will take place at 23 location across Cork, with volunteers this week gathering at the Quad in UCC for the Cork launch of the first ‘in-person’ Darkness Into Light’ for three-years since the onset and fallout from the Covid pandemic.

Speaking at the lunch the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde, praised the volunteer teams involved in organising walks in communities and parishes across the Rebel County.

“Darkness into Light is a hugely popular event providing solace, comfort and hope for so many. It’s so important that it gets back on track and continues to raise vital funds for Pieta. The vital services it provides have never been more needed than they are now,” said Cllr Forde.

“Events on this scale would not be possible were it not for the dedication and work of the volunteers involved in the 23 venues across the county and city and I would like to thank then for their selfless dedication to this most worthy of causes,” she added.

For full details of the various Darkness Into Light 2022 walks taking place across Cork and to register for one of them visit www.pietahouse.ie.