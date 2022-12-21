Daniel ‘was taken without warning in prime of life’

“There is no doubt that last Tuesday evening the lives of the O’Connell family and the Tarrant family and the lives of his friends were turned upside down, were changed forever and without any warning when Daniel, who was in the prime of his life, and had so much to live for, was taken so quickly and so tragically.”
So said Canon John Fitzgeral, Millstreet Parish Priest, at the funeral Mass for Daniel Nicholas O’Connell who died in a road traffic accident near Drishane just outside the town on Tuesday evening of last week.
The 31 year old son of Nora and Michael O’Connell of Old Coach Avenue in Millstreet was the sole occupant of a car that was in collision with a truck on the Drishane Road, Millstreet at around 5pm on Tuesday evening.
Mr O’Connell suffered critical injuries in the collision and died at the scene before he could be transferred to hospital.
In his homily Canon Fitzgerald referred to the spate of road tragedies in the north and mid Cork areas over the past week or so. “There’s an awful lot of families grieving the loss of a loved one,” he said.
“Daniel worked in construction, he had a love of woodwork, he had a love of motor and bike sport, he had a love of Irish history in particular, he was a good swimmer, he enjoyed going to the gym, he loved his animals, nature, especially his dog.
“He loved his family as is evidenced by the montage of photographs,” he said.
After the Mass on Saturday, the remains of Daniel O’Connell were buried in St Mary’s Cemetery in Millstreet, not far from where the tragic accident took place.