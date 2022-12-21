Daniel ‘was taken without warning in prime of life’

“There is no doubt that last Tuesday evening the lives of the O’Connell family and the Tarrant family and the lives of his friends were turned upside down, were changed forever and without any warning when Daniel, who was in the prime of his life, and had so much to live for, was taken so quickly and so tragically.”

So said Canon John Fitzgeral, Millstreet Parish Priest, at the funeral Mass for Daniel Nicholas O’Connell who died in a road traffic accident near Drishane just outside the town on Tuesday evening of last week.