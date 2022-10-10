Damning report reveals why North Cork takeaway was issued with Closure Order

The enforcement order issued to King Pizza in Knocknagree on September 7 by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland was lifted a week later.

A NORTH Cork take-away premises was among seven food operations across the country to be issued with Closure Orders by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) during September.

The enforcement order was served on a Mr Rafiullah Chakari of the King Pizza (Take Away) in Knocknagree on September 7 by HSE environmental health officers and FSAI officers Under European (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations 2000.

Under the FSAI Act (1998) a Closure Order is issued where it is deemed there is, or is likely to be, a ‘grave and immediate danger’ to public health at or in the premises in question, or where an improvement order is not complied with.

Closure Orders can refer to the immediate closure of all or part of the food premises, or all or some of its activities.

In the case of King Pizza, the Close Order stipulated that ‘all of the business, its establishments, holdings or other premises be closed’.

The order was subsequently lifted on September 14.

A four-page report issued this week by the HSE Environmental Health Service listed a litany of reasons behind the issuing of the Closure Order on the Knocknagree premises and the particular pieces of legislation they applied to.

Infractions included accumulations of dirt, old food debris and grease on equipment, utensils, an extraction canopy, food storage containers and contact surfaces.

Inspectors also noted ‘numerous’ large cobwebs on ceilings, loose sealant at the joints between stainless steel panels behind and over cooking equipment and two holes in the ceiling.

The report found that the operator had failed to put in place adequate pest control procedures, as evidenced by what was described as a “very large fly infestation” with flies seen crawling on food, food surfaces and food related equipment.

Inspectors further found heavy overgrowth of vegetation and brambles outside the premises providing what they said was “potential harbourage for pests”.

The report found no adequate provision had been made for the storage and disposal of food waste and other refuse, with inspectors noting a large accumulation of large rubbish bags stored on the premises and an accumulation cooking oil containers and a “mound of potato peeling sludge” in vicinity of the rear entrance.

The report further noted that staff wore “dirty clothing”, were not wearing appropriate hair coverings and that there was no hot water, soap or suitable means of hand drying in the staff toilets.

It was also noted that the operator had no Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) based food safety management procedures or associated monitoring records available for inspection.

The staff training regime also came under the spotlight, with the report finding that the operator had failed to provide necessary training that would allow them to carry out their work “in a safe and hygienic manner”.

“The food worker working on the premises at the time of inspection did not display adequate knowledge of food hygiene practices,” read the report.

The inspectors found serious shortcomings in relation to inadequate temperature controls for “high-risk” foods which were stored at high temperatures (9.8C to 11C) and a temperature of 15 C was recorded on kebab meant held on a not-operational spit. Inspectors further found no facilities or arrangements in place for monitoring food temperatures.

Another key finding of the report was that the operator had “failed to comply with basic requirements of a food safety management traceability system’.

Inspectors found there were no systems and procedures in place to identify any food suppliers, highlighting that there were no records available to indicate where mincemeat found on the premises had been sourced from.

The report is available to view at www.fsai.ie.

Commenting on the September Closure Orders FSAI chief executive Dr Pamela Byrne said a lack of pest control procedures was unacceptable.

“It is a legal requirement for all food businesses to have a robust food safety management system in place that also ensures a high level of pest control. However, time after time, environmental health officers are finding incidents of rodent infestations and filthy premises highlighting a disregard for basic food safety and hygiene,” said Dr Byrne.

“Consumers have a right to safe food and we would urge anyone who is concerned or suspect there is unusual activity being demonstrated by a food business, to contact us via our online complaint form and we will investigate,” she added.