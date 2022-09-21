Dairygold to hold milk price at July level

FOLLOWING a number of consecutive increases to its monthly base milk price, Dairygold has announced the August price will remain unchanged from that quoted for July.

The August quoted milk price will remain static at 57.5cpl (cents per litre) based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of bonuses and VAT

This milk price equates to an average August farm gate milk price of 64.8cpl, based on average August milk solids, achieved by Dairygold milk suppliers.

Announcing the August price a Dairygold spokesperson said dairy markets had continued to be flat over recent weeks as the effect of inflation on demand had become increasingly apparent.

“Market returns remain at historic highs and this is reflected in the continuous strong milk price being paid. The Society will continue to maximise the value of milk returns to recognise the significant increases in input costs to milk suppliers this year,” said the spokesperson.

The Dairygold Board will continue to monitor markets closely and review milk price on a month by month basis,” he added.