Dairygold increases milk price for September supplies

THERE was more positive news for Dairygold suppliers after the co-operative announced the second consecutive monthly increase in its base milk price.

The company has increased its September quoted milk price by 0.75cpl to 37.00cpl, based on standard constituents of 3.3% Protein and 3.6% Butterfat, inclusive of bonuses and VAT.

This milk price equates to an average September farm gate milk price of 44.7cpl based on average September milk solids, achieved by Dairygold milk suppliers.

The company said the quoted milk price for the month based on EU Standard constituents of 3.4% Protein and 4.2% Butterfat is 40.4cpl.

A Dairygold spokesperson said the global milk supply had eased over recent months and the supply outlook to year end will be more modest.

“Combined with Covid-19 recovery continuing, dairy demand has picked up in recent weeks with markets firmer. As is customary, the Dairygold Board will continue to monitor markets closely and review milk price on a month by month basis,” said the spokesperson.