Dairygold delivers record-breaking set of financial results

Dairygold chairman John O’Gorman, chief executive Conor Galvin and chief financial officer Michael Harte pictured prior to the announcement of Dairygold’s 2021 annual results.

DAIRYGOLD has delivered a record-breaking annual turnover of more than €1.1 billion for 2021 in spite of what the it described as the “ongoing challenges” posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ireland’s largest farmer-owned co-operative this week released its financial report for last year, with Dairygold chief executive Conor Galvin saying the business was in a “good financial and operational position.”

The company delivered an annual turnover of €1.17 billion, representing a 15% increase of around €152 million against the 2020 figure.

Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBIDTA) came in at €57.6 million, up by €3.8 million (7.2%) on the previous year. Dairygold said this reflected the increased level of profitability in the core business, “benefiting from a stronger trading performance including increased sales volumes and improved efficiencies”.

The results showed Dairygold’s operating profit figure increased by 16.9% from €24 million to €30.4 million over the year, with its net asset value as 2021 drew to a close standing at €108.2 million – representing a year-on-year increase of €34.5 million or 8.9%.

Following what the company said was a decade of “significant capital investment”, Dairygold has reduced its net debt by €11 million to €108.2 million, resulting in a net bank debt to EBITA of 1.9:1 compared to the figure of 1.22:1 in 2020.

Dairygold collected and processed 1.49 billion litres of milk during 2021, a 4.2% increase on 2021, reflecting what the company said were “buoyant” dairy markets in 2021. This in turn saw its dairy business turnover increase by €112 million to €871.6 million, driven by increased sales volumes and strong market returns.

The company said a combination of low global milk supply growth in the main exporting regions and strong international demand, in particular from China, had created the dynamic for the very positive dairy markets.

However, it said that several factors are expected to impact demand for dairy products for the rest of the year, chief among them being the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

“Disruption including to supply chains, will significantly affect both the availability and cost of a large range of inputs including fertiliser, energy packing and raw materials,” read the report.

It warmed that resulting inflation, which is already being felt at farm and factory level, will create challenges for profitability in the entire value chain.

It further said that a slowdown in purchasing by importing countries, including China, may also impact market performance for the remainder of 2022.

Despite these challenges Dairygold said the outlook for the immediate future remained positive, with the company saying that the global milk supply looks to remain stable over the next six months and, on the assumption that demand remains positive, dairy markets should remain “solid” into the third quarter of the year.

On the agri-business side, Dairygold said the sector delivered a “very strong” performance during 2021, with turnover increasing by €32.3 million to €276.2 million.

Commenting on the 2021 financial results, Conor Galvin said following a decade of significant capital investment, the business had a “strong EBIDTA, manageable debt and a successful model for member funding”.

“Our focus has shifted from milk expansion to creating more value per litre of milk and we are currently conducting a business wide strategy review which is expected to be completed by the end of April,” said Mr Galvin.

“This Strategy will provide an updated roadmap for the business for the next five to 10 years, as we seek to continue to maximise returns for our members through higher margin activities, while also clearly focusing on meeting our crucial greenhouse gas reduction targets,” he added.

Dairygold chairman John O’Gorman said the robust performance of the business during the pandemic was testament to its resilience and the support of its members.

“Unfortunately, as we emerge from Covid-19 we now see the fragile geopolitical situation in Europe as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which is presenting supply chain issues and directly impacting input costs for our members,” said Mr O’Gorman.

“We will continue to identify mitigation measures that will be effective in addressing such issues for our members,” he added.