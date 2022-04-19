Dairygold confirms increase in monthly base milk price

Dairygold spokesperson said the war in Ukraine and the uncertainty of global energy costs "continues to drive the cost to produce and process milk".

Following on from the release last week of Dairgold’s annual financial results for 2021, there was more good news for their milk suppliers with the co-operative increasing its base milk price for the eighth month in succession.

In a statement Dairygold confirmed it had increased the March quoted milk price by 3.5 cents per litre (cpl) to 45.5 cpl, based on standard constituents of 3.3% Protein and 3.6% Butterfat, inclusive of bonuses and VAT.

In addition, the March early calving bonus of 1.0cpl (excl VAT) will be paid on milk supplied in March in accordance with milk quality criteria, giving a total milk price of 47.5 cpl.

This milk price equates to an average March farm gate milk price of 51.5 cpl, based on average March milk solids, achieved by Dairygold suppliers.

The quoted milk price for March, based on EU Standard constituents of 3.4% Protein and 4.2% Butterfat is 50.7 cpl (excluding the March early calving bonus).

A company spokesperson said the weakened supply from all major milk producing regions and the increase in dairy demand had “driven further strength in global dairy markets”.

“The war in Ukraine and the uncertainty of global energy costs continues to drive the cost to produce and process milk. The situation remains under constant review,” said the spokesperson.

“As, is customary, the Dairygold board will continue to monitor markets closely and review milk price on a month by month basis,” they added.